BNPB Ensures Disaster Preparedness ahead of G20 Summit

G20 is a major forum for international economic cooperation with members of the world's largest economies comprising 19 countries and one European Union institution. The G20 represents over 60 percent of the world's population, 75 percent of global trade, and 80 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP).
In a written statement received here, Wednesday, Suharyanto said that to increase the disaster mitigation capacity, the BNPB had conducted a Table Top Exercise (TTX) comprising multi-stakeholder elements involved in organizing the G20 Summit.
"The BNPB had carried out TTX as a preparation to handle a natural disaster," he remarked while attending a ministerial-level meeting held to discuss implementation of the G20 Summit in Badung, Bali, Tuesday.
Suharyanto was present, accompanied by BNPB officials and the Task Force for Mouth and Nail Diseases (FMD). Suharyanto, who concurrently served as head of the FMD Task Force, noted that ahead of the G20 Summit, the arrival of animal vaccines in Bali had been accelerated.
"We added a team of vaccinators and vaccines until the end of October, with a target of 80 percent of vaccinated livestock, while the vaccinated animals' antibody levels had increased by 99.54 percent," he stated.
Suharyanto remarked that testing had been conducted on livestock in Bali, and the exposed ones had been slaughtered.
"Testing has been conducted, and six positive livestock were subjected to conditional slaughter," he remarked.
On the same occasion, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan urged the BNPB to prepare steps related to FMD handling and also potential natural disasters.
"The first is preparations related to FMD, the second is the possibility of the eruption of Mount Agung, and the third is certainly an earthquake during the G20 Summit," Pandjaitan stated.
The meeting was also attended by the minister of foreign affairs, minister of communication and informatics, minister of law and human rights, minister of health, minister of tourism and creative economy, governor of Bali, and parties involved in the G20 Summit.