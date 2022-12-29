BPBD Distributes Clean Water to Flood-Affected Residents in Kupang

"Clean water is an essential need for residents affected by the flooding in Takari Village, so BPBD began distributing clean water assistance to victims in the area," Chairperson of the Kupang District Disaster Risk Reduction Forum (FPRB) Elfrid V. Saneh remarked here on Thursday.
He said BPBD distributed clean water assistance for flash flood victims in Takari Village, as mud had contaminated the water there and made it unfit for consumption.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
According to Saneh, wells, owned by residents, which are their source of clean water were also polluted with murky floodwaters.
"BPBD continues to supply clean water to meet the needs of residents in Takari that are currently in dire need of clean water," Saneh remarked.
Clean water was distributed by several clean water tanker trucks owned by Kupang BPBD.
Saneh stated that clean water was taken from water resources far from the flooded locations.
"Every day, Kupang BPBD officers help supply clean water for the residents, who are affected by the natural disaster in Takari Village, so that clean water needs are still met," he reaffirmed.
Saneh pressed for ensuring the availability of clean water, so that residents can stay healthy and not fall sick after the floods.
The distribution of clean water will be halted if the residents' sources of water become clean and fit for consumption.
The Kupang BPBD also reported that at least 1,674 residents were affected by the flood that hit Kupang on Sunday (December 25).
The Kupang District Government has distributed emergency assistance to residents in the two most-affected locations: Paritit, Sulamu Sub-district, and Takari Village, Takari Sub-district.
Moreover, on Wednesday (December 28), some 153 houses in Tuakau Village and Siumate Village, West Fatuleu, Kupang District, were impacted by a flash flood.