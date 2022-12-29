English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Jokowi Inaugurates Permanent Housing for Cyclone Victims

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 December 2022 12:25
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has inaugurated permanent housing for the victims of Seroja tropical cyclone disaster. The Indonesian Head of State hopes that the housing complex can become a more comfortable place to live for the cyclone victims.
 
The permanent residences are located in Tambe Village, Bima Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province. President Jokowi is conducting a work visit to the province today.
 
"It is much better than the old one," Jokowi in Bima on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
 
Seroja tropical cyclone hit West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara provinces in April 2021. The disaster left many houses damaged.
 
In order to prevent future casualties, the government has decided to relocate residents' homes to areas that are considered safer. Hundreds of houses have been built in two different locations.
 
"We built 185 houses in Bima and 107 houses in Dompu, all of which have been completed," said the former mayor of Surakarta.
 
On this occasion, President Jokowi also immediately handed over land certificates to the recipients.

