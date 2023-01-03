English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)

Jakarta Finalizing Giant Sea Wall Concept: Acting Governor

Antara • 03 January 2023 19:36
Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government is finalizing the giant sea wall construction concept, as it is related to spatial planning and intersects with other provinces.
 
"We sharpened the concept and leave it to the Ministry of Development Planning (Bappenas)," Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono stated after chairing a meeting held to discuss the National Capital Integrated Coastal Development (NCICD) at the Jakarta City Hall on Tuesday.
 
From 2007 to 2020, Hartono said, the plan to build the giant sea wall has met changes in terms of the concept.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Jakarta provincial government and the central government will finalize the concept discussed in 2020.
 
"I leave the concept of the sea embankment to the central government," the acting governor remarked.
 
He explained that the discussion regarding the concept will be completed in about three months by involving the Jakarta Development Planning Office (Bappeda) and the National Development Planning Agency.
 
"The planning concept must be done quickly. (The provincial government) will hold Forum Group Discussion (FGD) with Bappenas, related ministries, such as the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry and the Environment and Forestry Ministry," he pointed out.
 
In addition to finalizing the giant sea wall concept, the Jakarta provincial government is discussing financing for the construction, Head of the Jakarta Water Resources Office Yusmada Faizal stated.
 
However, Faizal did not reveal the projected budget required for constructing the sea wall.
 
Currently, the Jakarta provincial government along with the Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry and the private sector have been focusing on building a coastal embankment.
 
The coastal embankment, which is part of the NCICD Phase A, is planned to be built until 2025.
 
The total length of the NCICD embankment path plan reaches 37.3 km that is located at 10 NCICD cluster points.
 
As of 2022, some 17.1 km out of the total planned embankment path had been built.
 
The rest of the embankment will be constructed in accordance with the authorities between the provincial government and the PUPR Ministry. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The progress of the physical construction of the project has reached 82.61 percent. (Photo: KAI)

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project to Be Completed on Time: KAI

Economic Conditions in Jakarta Expected to Improve in 2023: Acting Governor

President Jokowi Once Again Hints at Cabinet Reshuffle

BACA JUGA
Foreign Visits to Bali Increase by 60-Thousand-Fold in 2022: Immigration

Foreign Visits to Bali Increase by 60-Thousand-Fold in 2022: Immigration

English
bali province
Indonesia's Tax Revenues in 2022 Surpass Target: Minister

Indonesia's Tax Revenues in 2022 Surpass Target: Minister

English
finance
Over 32,000 Indonesians Receive Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Past 24 Hours

Over 32,000 Indonesians Receive Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Past 24 Hours

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pasukan Israel Tembak Mati Remaja Palestina di Bethlehem
Internasional

Pasukan Israel Tembak Mati Remaja Palestina di Bethlehem

Hore! Tarif Listrik <i>Nggak</i> Bakal Naik hingga Maret 2023
Ekonomi

Hore! Tarif Listrik Nggak Bakal Naik hingga Maret 2023

652 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

652 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Adele Terharu Fans dari Indonesia Datang ke Konsernya di Amerika
Hiburan

Adele Terharu Fans dari Indonesia Datang ke Konsernya di Amerika

Tesla Diharamkan Sematkan Status Full Self-Driving
Otomotif

Tesla Diharamkan Sematkan Status Full Self-Driving

Belanja Infrastruktur Kementerian PUPR Tembus Rp117,9 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya
Properti

Belanja Infrastruktur Kementerian PUPR Tembus Rp117,9 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya

Orang Paling Sibuk Gelar Meeting di Hari Selasa
Teknologi

Orang Paling Sibuk Gelar Meeting di Hari Selasa

Wow, Dewa United Rekrut Eks Pelatih Galatasaray Asal Belanda
Olahraga

Wow, Dewa United Rekrut Eks Pelatih Galatasaray Asal Belanda

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri
Pendidikan

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!