Over 14,000 Monkeypox Cases Have Been Reported to WHO This Year: WHO Chief

Geneva: More than 14,000 cases from 71 Member States across all regions have now been reported to World Health Organization (WHO) this year, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
The WHO regions include the African Region, the Region of the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean Region, the European Region, the South-East Asia Region, and the Western Pacific Region.
"I remain concerned about the number of cases, in an increasing number of countries, that have been reported to WHO," he said in his remarks during a Monkeypox Emergency Committee meeting on Thursday.
"It’s pleasing to note an apparent declining trend in some countries, but others are still seeing an increase, and six countries reported their first cases last week," he added.
As the outbreak develops, he said, it’s important to assess the effectiveness of public health interventions in different settings, to better understand what works, and what doesn’t.
For the moment, he added, the vast majority of cases continue to be reported among men who have sex with men.
"This transmission pattern represents both an opportunity to implement targeted public health interventions, and a challenge because in some countries, the communities affected face life-threatening discrimination," he stated.
"There is a very real concern that men who have sex with men could be stigmatised or blamed for the outbreak, making the outbreak much harder to track, and to stop," he added.