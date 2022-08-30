Jokowi Departs for Papua for Working Visit

The head of state and his entourage departed aboard the Presidential Aircraft Indonesia 1 from the Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta at around 12:00 for a flight journey of five hours and 10 minutes from Jakarta to Papua.
The president is scheduled to arrive at the Sentani International Airport in Jayapura District, Papua, at 7:10 p.m. local time. The time difference between Jakarta and Jayapura is around two hours.
Jokowi will spend the night in Jayapura and begin his working agenda on Wednesday.
As part of the president's working agendas, he will present business registration numbers (NIB) to micro-small business players and individuals.
While in Papua, the president will also inaugurate the Papua Football Academy (PFA) .
Members of the president's entourage comprised Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board Bahlil Lahadalia, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
Head of the President's Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, President's Military Secretary First Admiral Hersan, Commander of the Presidential Security Detail (Paspampres) Vice Marshal Wahyu Hidayat Sujatmiko, and Presidential Secretariat Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin also accompanied Jokowi.