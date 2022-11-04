English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
There are at least 307 heads of families living in Talang Jarinjing Village. (Photo: medcom.id)
There are at least 307 heads of families living in Talang Jarinjing Village. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt to Review House Construction Work for Talang Mamak Tribe

Antara • 04 November 2022 18:04
Jakarta: Indonesian Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini confirmed that her ministry will review the construction of habitable houses in the traditional area of the Talang Mamak tribe in order to support their quality of life.
 
"For housing, God willing, I will think about it. I will try to study it. Later, we will work on the houses according to our capabilities," the minister noted in a written statement received here, Friday.
 
During a visit to a traditional village of the Talang Mamak Tribe in the Talang Jarinjing Village area in West Rengat Sub-district, Indragiri Hulu District, Riau, on Thursday, Rismaharini paid heed to the residents' requests for decent housing.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The minister emphasized that empowerment for Remote Indigenous Communities (KAT), such as the Talang Mamak tribe, was one of the responsibilities of the Ministry of Social Affairs for the welfare of Indonesian people. She stressed that the state should be present for all citizens, including the Talang Mamak tribe.
 
Rismaharini affirmed that her side will conduct a survey on the location to be used as a place for the construction of livable houses, including the availability of land and structure of the building, since houses of the Talang Mamak tribe had a distinctive design.
 
The minister also invited the community to jointly identify their problems and needs.
 
In addition to housing, the Talang Mamak Tribe requested that a traditional hall be constructed in accordance with customary norms. They also requested for an ambulance, as it was a requirement for several residents in remote areas in order to access health services quickly.
 
"I will review and follow up on this request," she stated.
 
Furthermore, the discussion highlighted the participation of the Talang Mamak Tribe in the Family Hope Program (PKH). The Ministry of Social Affairs and local governments will work together to verify data.
 
"Later, we will match the data for the beneficiaries. Please submit your data to the village head," she stated while answering a question about PKH participation by a member of the Talang Mamak Tribe.
 
There are at least 307 heads of families living in Talang Jarinjing Village. Meanwhile, thousands more are spread across several areas in the provinces of Riau and Jambi.
 
On the same occasion, Minister Rismaharini and head of Indragiri Hulu District Rezita Meylani Yopi distributed assistance in the form of 50 basic food packages to the community.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
PUPR's infrastructure intervention will be very important to expedite the reduction of extreme poverty and stunting in 2024. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia to Expedite Extreme Poverty Reduction through Infrastructure Push

Indonesia Collaborates with World Bank to Pursue Extreme Poverty Eradication

Indonesia Intensifies Collective Coordination in Disaster Mitigation

BACA JUGA
Govt to Accelerate Halal Certification Process for MSMEs in Indonesia

Govt to Accelerate Halal Certification Process for MSMEs in Indonesia

English
MSMEs
Nearly 172 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 172 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Adds 5,303 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 5,303 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wamenkeu: Pajak Karbon Jadi Instrumen untuk Capai Target Nol Emisi 2060!
Ekonomi

Wamenkeu: Pajak Karbon Jadi Instrumen untuk Capai Target Nol Emisi 2060!

MotoGP Valencia: Quatararo Tampil Menjanjikan di FP1
Olahraga

MotoGP Valencia: Quatararo Tampil Menjanjikan di FP1

Presiden Janjikan Ketersediaan Lahan untuk Swasembada Gula
Nasional

Presiden Janjikan Ketersediaan Lahan untuk Swasembada Gula

Ducati Kembali Geber Mesin Di Indonesia, Bawa 2 Motor Baru
Otomotif

Ducati Kembali Geber Mesin Di Indonesia, Bawa 2 Motor Baru

Indonesia Siap Bersaing di Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok
Teknologi

Indonesia Siap Bersaing di Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok

Cornelius dan Musik Indonesia yang Membuatnya Menoleh
Hiburan

Cornelius dan Musik Indonesia yang Membuatnya Menoleh

Zelensky Tegaskan Tidak Akan Hadiri KTT G20 Jika Putin Datang
Internasional

Zelensky Tegaskan Tidak Akan Hadiri KTT G20 Jika Putin Datang

Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November, Begini Tata Cara Salat Gerhana
Pendidikan

Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November, Begini Tata Cara Salat Gerhana

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!