Govt to Review House Construction Work for Talang Mamak Tribe

"For housing, God willing, I will think about it. I will try to study it. Later, we will work on the houses according to our capabilities," the minister noted in a written statement received here, Friday.
During a visit to a traditional village of the Talang Mamak Tribe in the Talang Jarinjing Village area in West Rengat Sub-district, Indragiri Hulu District, Riau, on Thursday, Rismaharini paid heed to the residents' requests for decent housing.
The minister emphasized that empowerment for Remote Indigenous Communities (KAT), such as the Talang Mamak tribe, was one of the responsibilities of the Ministry of Social Affairs for the welfare of Indonesian people. She stressed that the state should be present for all citizens, including the Talang Mamak tribe.
Rismaharini affirmed that her side will conduct a survey on the location to be used as a place for the construction of livable houses, including the availability of land and structure of the building, since houses of the Talang Mamak tribe had a distinctive design.
The minister also invited the community to jointly identify their problems and needs.
In addition to housing, the Talang Mamak Tribe requested that a traditional hall be constructed in accordance with customary norms. They also requested for an ambulance, as it was a requirement for several residents in remote areas in order to access health services quickly.
"I will review and follow up on this request," she stated.
Furthermore, the discussion highlighted the participation of the Talang Mamak Tribe in the Family Hope Program (PKH). The Ministry of Social Affairs and local governments will work together to verify data.
"Later, we will match the data for the beneficiaries. Please submit your data to the village head," she stated while answering a question about PKH participation by a member of the Talang Mamak Tribe.
There are at least 307 heads of families living in Talang Jarinjing Village. Meanwhile, thousands more are spread across several areas in the provinces of Riau and Jambi.
On the same occasion, Minister Rismaharini and head of Indragiri Hulu District Rezita Meylani Yopi distributed assistance in the form of 50 basic food packages to the community.