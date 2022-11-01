English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 32 to 158,663. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 32 to 158,663. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 4,707 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 November 2022 18:12
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 4,707 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,497,786.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,309 to 6,309,790.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 32 to 158,663.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi. FOTO: AFP

Emisi Gas Rumah Kaca Eropa Naik Usai Pandemi Covid-19

4.707 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini, Tertinggi Sejak September

BKSAP DPR: Penghapusan Ketimpangan Kesehatan Harus Diprioritaskan di Asia-Pasifik

BACA JUGA
Restorative Justice Makes Indonesian Criminal Law More Humane: Deputy Minister

Restorative Justice Makes Indonesian Criminal Law More Humane: Deputy Minister

English
law enforcement
Opium Cultivation in Afghanistan Increased by 32%: Report

Opium Cultivation in Afghanistan Increased by 32%: Report

English
afghanistan
Ministry Promotes Palapa Ring Integration Development

Ministry Promotes Palapa Ring Integration Development

English
indonesian economy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
4.707 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini, Tertinggi Sejak September
Nasional

4.707 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini, Tertinggi Sejak September

Begini Cara Menghitung Penggunaan Listrik Harian per kWh
Ekonomi

Begini Cara Menghitung Penggunaan Listrik Harian per kWh

Ngeri! Penyusup Rumah Ketua DPR AS Ingin Remukkan Lutut Nancy Pelosi
Internasional

Ngeri! Penyusup Rumah Ketua DPR AS Ingin Remukkan Lutut Nancy Pelosi

Siap-siap! Red Velvet Comeback Akhir Bulan Ini
Hiburan

Siap-siap! Red Velvet Comeback Akhir Bulan Ini

Sri Mulyani Beri Jaminan Proyek Proving Ground Terbesar di ASEAN
Otomotif

Sri Mulyani Beri Jaminan Proyek Proving Ground Terbesar di ASEAN

Hasil NBA: Nets Raih Kemenangan Kedua Musim Ini
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Nets Raih Kemenangan Kedua Musim Ini

Ternyata, Ratusan Bahasa 'Gaul' Sudah Masuk KBBI Sejak 1970
Pendidikan

Ternyata, Ratusan Bahasa 'Gaul' Sudah Masuk KBBI Sejak 1970

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%
Teknologi

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!