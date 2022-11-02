English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 65.1 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 November 2022 19:00
Jakarta: Some 16,518 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,920,407, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Wednesday.
 
Furthermore, 50,095 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 65,138,522.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update 

The Indonesian government recorded 4,873 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,502,659.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,050 to 6,313,911.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 32 to 158,695.
 
(WAH)

Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll increased by 42 to 158,737. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 4,951 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 4,951 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Covid-19 Kian Terkendali, Pemerintah Genjot Alokasi Belanja APBN untuk Memperbaiki Kesejahteraan Masyarakat

45,3 Juta Masyarakat Rentan dan Umum Terporteksi Vaksin Booster

40 Indonesian Teachers Visit Australia to Share Experiences, Skills

40 Indonesian Teachers Visit Australia to Share Experiences, Skills

English
Australia
Indonesia Adds 4,951 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 4,951 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Anies Baswedan to Receive Honorary Title from Deli Sultanate

Anies Baswedan to Receive Honorary Title from Deli Sultanate

English
north sumatra
