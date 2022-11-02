President Jokowi Urges Defense Minister to Enhance Cooperation with Other Countries

The policy aims to advance the national defense industry.
"The most important thing is, I earlier conveyed this to the Minister of Defense, our cooperation with companies from other countries," said President Jokowi after attending the Indo Defense 2022 Exhibition in Jakarta on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
According to the Indonesian Head of State, many countries, including ones in East Asia, the Middle East and Europe, have increased their defense budgets.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"We need to monitor this together," explained the former mayor of Surakarta.
He also admitted that he was happy because the current domestic defense sector had developed very well. It can be seen from the number of private parties who enter into this field.
"I think this is a very good development and most importantly we can adopt as many new technologies as possible in the military defense sector," said President Jokowi.