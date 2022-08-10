BMKG Detects 14 Hotspots across 4 Regions in East Kalimantan

Jakarta: The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Station of Balikpapan City detected 14 hotspots of medium level of confidence spread across four districts in East Kalimantan Province.
"The 14 hotspots were monitored on Tuesday from 1:00 to 24:00 local time," Class I Station Forecaster of Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman (SAMS) Sepinggan, Balikpapan BMKG, Ilham Rosihan Fachturoni, noted here on Wednesday.
Fachturoni spoke of having immediately informed about the 14 hotspots to related parties, especially the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), both in East Kalimantan Province and districts in the province, in order to facilitate further treatment.
Two days earlier, the BMKG had also detected 33 hotspots spread across six districts, and the reports were immediately notified to the relevant parties, so that the hotspots were immediately handled and have disappeared. Meanwhile, the 14 hotspots detected yesterday occurred at different locations.
"A total of 14 hotspots in the four districts comprised two hotspots in Paser District, four hotspots in West Kutai, two hotspots in East Kutai, and six hotspots in Kutai Kartanegara District," he stated.
Based on their distribution at the district level, the four hotspots in West Kutai Regency are spread across three sub-districts, comprising two hotspots in Penyinggahan Sub-District and one hotspot each in the sub-districts of Linggang Bigung and Muara Pahu.
The six hotspots detected in Kutai Kartanegara are all located in Muara Wis Sub-District, with a medium level of confidence. Meanwhile, the two hotspots detected in East Kutai District were spread out in the sub-districts of Teluk Pandan and Kaubun.
"Two hotspots were also detected in Paser District. The two hotspots are located in Batu Sopang Sub-District and both have a medium level of confidence," according to Fachturoni.
The Indonesian government is continuing to monitor hospots in areas prone to forest and land fires.