Bogor: The National Food Agency (NFA) launched a food price panel website to provide information on reference purchase prices and sales prices for producers, traders, and consumers that can be freely accessed by the public.
At the launch of the food price panel here on Wednesday night, Head of NFA Arief Prasetyo Adi stated that with the launch of the site, food affairs agencies in 514 cities and regencies in 34 food-related provinces were urged to provide information on strategic food price data in accordance with Presidential Regulation Number 66 of 2021.
"There are two types of data, one at the consumer level and the other at the producer level. Hence, we hope that after this launch, we will obtain prospective national food prices from each region, both at the producer level and also at the consumer level," he remarked.
Adi said the launch of this site is one of NFA's tasks to stabilize food prices, including food availability, so that strategic decisions can be made more precisely. He noted that price information on the food price panel site will be updated on a daily basis.
He stated that in completing the service on the site, NFA has coordinated with the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) to combine several features in order to provide information on forecasting the time and location of harvesting food commodities in an area.
Several food reference prices were coordinated and will be discussed through coordination meetings with farmers and national coordination meetings with food associations, ministries, and related institutions.
"Hence, we set prices that benefit farmers, traders, and consumers alike. Hence, the three become one package," he stated.
Adi is optimistic that with the launch of the food price website, the welfare of farmers would increase in line with their productivity and in accordance with President Jokowi's direction to maintain productivity and welfare.
"Then, for the downstream, inflation needs to be maintained, so that the figure is not high. This means that economic growth must be higher than inflation," he remarked.
Prior to the launch of each price, Adi said the NFA would coordinate with farmers, associations, ministries, and institutions, so that the price could be a common reference.
"We have not come to a penalty yet. Now, we have a reference price. That is what we use as a reference price. We need to provide a reference price, so that it is not too high on one hand, while on the other hand, it is too low. This price will be very good because it will involve food stakeholders," he explained.