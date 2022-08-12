English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Discusses National, Global Issues with Institutions' Leaders

Antara • 12 August 2022 19:54
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) met with leaders of principal national institutions at the State Palace here to discuss various national and global issues.
 
"Primarily, we discuss global issues related to the food, energy, and financial crises. We also share our views regarding our domestic (issues)," the president stated after the meeting, Friday.
 
Apart from discussing national and global issues, the president and leaders of national institutions also held discussion pertaining to the upcoming 77th anniversary of Indonesia's independence on August 17, Jokowi remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"(The meeting) coincides with the moment, and we also discuss that matter," he stated.
 
In the economic sector, Jokowi stated that he discussed with national institutions leaders the Rp502 trillion (US$34.1 billion) subsidy potentially burdening the state budget.
 
"Can we continue to retain the Rp502 trillion subsidy? Praise be to God, if we can maintain (the subsidy), then it means that residents will not be burdened," he remarked.
 
The president then expressed concern that the commodity prices would surge if the government could not retain the subsidy for the people.
 
The government must spend the Rp502-trillion subsidy primarily to hold the vehicle fuel price, particularly subsidised fuels, to ensure the fuel price will remain affordable and not burden the people, he emphasized.
 
"Our subsidy is too large. Could you name other countries that subsidised their people up to Rp502 trillion? (This is) because we need to hold the Pertalite (RON 90 fuel), gas, electricity, and pertamax (RON 92 fuel) prices," Jokowi affirmed.
 
Attendees at the meeting comprised People's Consultative Assembly (MPR RI) Speaker Bambang Soesatyo, House of Representatives (DPR RI) Speaker Puan Maharani, and Regional Representatives Council (DPD RI) Speaker La Nyalla Mattalitti.
 
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Anwar Usman, Supreme Court Chief Justice M. Syarifuddin, Head of the Judiciary Commission (KY) Mukti Fajar Nur Dewata, and Head of the Financial Audit Board (BPK) Isma Yatun were also present at the meeting.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Ministry Encourages Optimization of Mental Health Services in Indonesia

Ministry Encourages Optimization of Mental Health Services in Indonesia

English
health
11 Thousand Indonesian Scouts to Participate in XI National Jamboree

11 Thousand Indonesian Scouts to Participate in XI National Jamboree

English
president joko widodo
Exhibition of Presidential Cars to Commemorate Indonesian Independence Day

Exhibition of Presidential Cars to Commemorate Indonesian Independence Day

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bom Bunuh Diri di Arab Saudi, Pelaku Tewas dan 4 Terluka
Internasional

Bom Bunuh Diri di Arab Saudi, Pelaku Tewas dan 4 Terluka

Susunan Peman Indonesia vs Vietnam, Figo dan Zidan Main Sejak Awal
Olahraga

Susunan Peman Indonesia vs Vietnam, Figo dan Zidan Main Sejak Awal

Komnas HAM: Ferdy Sambo Mengaku Jadi Aktor Utama Pembunuhan Brigadir J
Nasional

Komnas HAM: Ferdy Sambo Mengaku Jadi Aktor Utama Pembunuhan Brigadir J

Masyarakat Diminta Siap-siap Jika Harga BBM Naik
Ekonomi

Masyarakat Diminta Siap-siap Jika Harga BBM Naik

Terlibat Banyak Skandal, Begini Pilihan Nasib Ezra Miller di The Flash
Hiburan

Terlibat Banyak Skandal, Begini Pilihan Nasib Ezra Miller di The Flash

Toyota GR86 Usung Konsep Classic Sportcar
Otomotif

Toyota GR86 Usung Konsep Classic Sportcar

Antara AI, Generasi Muda, dan Masa Depan
Teknologi

Antara AI, Generasi Muda, dan Masa Depan

Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2022, UI, UGM, UB Masuk 3 Besar
Pendidikan

Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2022, UI, UGM, UB Masuk 3 Besar

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!