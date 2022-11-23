Jakarta: The results of a Polling Institute survey on 10-15 November 2022 show that the majority of people are satisfied with President Joko Widodo's performance. The level of public satisfaction with Jokowi's performance reached 67.8 percent.
"The majority are satisfied or very satisfied with the president's work," said Polling Institute Researcher Muhamad Akib when presenting the results of a survey entitled PSSI Succession and Performance: Public Perception and Evaluation, Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Akib said, from 67.8 percent, respondents were divided into two categories. Those who fall into the category of very satisfied, said Akib, the figure reached 13 percent. While the category is quite satisfied, the figure is getting higher, reaching 54.8 percent.
In addition, Akib said, when compared to last September's findings, there had been an increase in the level of public satisfaction with President Jokowi's performance this month. According to Akib, the increase that occurred was quite significant, reaching 5.2 percent.
"If we compare it with the findings last September, the level of public satisfaction with the new president's performance is 62.6 percent. This month, the figure rose to 67.8 percent," he explained.