English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo opens the G20 summit 15 November 2022. Photo: BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo opens the G20 summit 15 November 2022. Photo: BPMI Setpres

Public Are Satisfied with President Jokowi's Performance: Survey

Al Abrar, Fajar Nugraha • 23 November 2022 16:13
Jakarta: The results of a Polling Institute survey on 10-15 November 2022 show that the majority of people are satisfied with President Joko Widodo's performance. The level of public satisfaction with Jokowi's performance reached 67.8 percent.
 
"The majority are satisfied or very satisfied with the president's work," said Polling Institute Researcher Muhamad Akib when presenting the results of a survey entitled PSSI Succession and Performance: Public Perception and Evaluation, Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
 
Akib said, from 67.8 percent, respondents were divided into two categories. Those who fall into the category of very satisfied, said Akib, the figure reached 13 percent. While the category is quite satisfied, the figure is getting higher, reaching 54.8 percent.
 
In addition, Akib said, when compared to last September's findings, there had been an increase in the level of public satisfaction with President Jokowi's performance this month. According to Akib, the increase that occurred was quite significant, reaching 5.2 percent.
 
"If we compare it with the findings last September, the level of public satisfaction with the new president's performance is 62.6 percent. This month, the figure rose to 67.8 percent," he explained.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo at the refugee site for Cianjur earthquke victims. Photo: Laily Rachev/Biro Pers Setpres

Jokowi Orders Minister to Build Earthquake-proof Houses for Cianjur Victims

President Ensures Assistance for Residents Affected by the Cianjur Earthquake

Jokowi Invite New Zealand to Invest in Developing Indonesia Geothermal Energy

BACA JUGA
Handling the Cianjur Earthquake Focuses on Searching for Victims

Handling the Cianjur Earthquake Focuses on Searching for Victims

English
earthquake
Basarnas Revealed Two Areas in Cianjur Still Isolated

Basarnas Revealed Two Areas in Cianjur Still Isolated

English
earthquake
Dubai Airport Traffic Returns to Pre-pandemic Levels

Dubai Airport Traffic Returns to Pre-pandemic Levels

English
Dubai
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Prediksi Jerman vs Jepang: Menanti Momen Kebangkitan Der Panzer
Olahraga

Prediksi Jerman vs Jepang: Menanti Momen Kebangkitan Der Panzer

Bappenas: Ekonomi Hijau Bakal Kerek Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Jadi 6,1-6,5% Sampai 2050
Ekonomi

Bappenas: Ekonomi Hijau Bakal Kerek Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Jadi 6,1-6,5% Sampai 2050

2 Ledakan Guncang Yerusalem, 1 Orang Tewas Belasan Terluka
Internasional

2 Ledakan Guncang Yerusalem, 1 Orang Tewas Belasan Terluka

Vespa LX-125 I-Get Kini Lahir dari Pabrik di Bekasi
Otomotif

Vespa LX-125 I-Get Kini Lahir dari Pabrik di Bekasi

Menghadirkan Pembelajaran Transformatif Masih Jadi Tantangan
Pendidikan

Menghadirkan Pembelajaran Transformatif Masih Jadi Tantangan

3 Hari Tertimbun, Bocah Korban Longsor Cianjur Berhasil Dievakuasi
Nasional

3 Hari Tertimbun, Bocah Korban Longsor Cianjur Berhasil Dievakuasi

Synology Siapkan Lini Solusi dan Produk Baru, Dukung Bisnis Indonesia di 2023
Teknologi

Synology Siapkan Lini Solusi dan Produk Baru, Dukung Bisnis Indonesia di 2023

Momen Keakraban Jisoo dan Camila Cabello Usai Duet di Konser Blackpink
Hiburan

Momen Keakraban Jisoo dan Camila Cabello Usai Duet di Konser Blackpink

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!