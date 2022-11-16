English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The new capital is located in East Kalimantan. (Photo: KemenPUPR)
The new capital is located in East Kalimantan. (Photo: KemenPUPR)

Indonesia Proposes New Capital Nusantara as 2036 Olympics Host

Antara • 16 November 2022 19:03
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) affirmed Indonesia's readiness in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics and proposed the new capital Nusantara to host the Games.
 
"On this occasion, I conveyed Indonesia's readiness to host the 2036 Olympics at the Nusantara Capital City," the president noted, as per the statement broadcast by the Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel on Wednesday.
 
Before declaring Indonesia's readiness to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, Jokowi conveyed the consensus among G20 leaders about the role of sports in global peace.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The president underscored that the ongoing global crises accentuated the importance of sports as a medium to unite the world and heal conflicts.
 
"As Chair of the G20 in 2022, and along with other G20 leaders, I underscored the importance of sports for health and its power to unite the world, especially in the current global situation," Jokowi stated.
 
The need to maintain political neutrality in international sports events and governing bodies would be highlighted in the future summer and winter Olympic Games, he remarked.
 
Earlier, Jokowi invited President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach and FIFA President Gianni Infantino to deliver their statement at the luncheon on the first day of the G20 Summit on Tuesday .
 
In his remarks, while lauding Indonesia's G20 Presidency theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger" which he felt resonated with the motto of the Olympic Games "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together," Bach said that current challenges arose due to international conflicts causing countries to politicize the competition.
 
He also said that the IOC needs participation from all athletes in the Olympics with no discrimination, including against athletes of conflicting countries, as sports ought to realize world peace and unity and heal division.
 
Meanwhile, FIFA President Infantino called for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine during the duration of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar commencing on November 20.
 
While acknowledging that football could not be the only solution for global issues, Infantino expressed optimism that the 2022 World Cup, which would be observed by five billion people across the globe, could transmit messages of peace.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and US President Joe Biden. (Photo: White House/State Dept)

Pandemic Fund Needs More Contributions to Function Optimally: Indonesian President

G20 Summit Must Be Successful in Producing Useful Outcomes: Indonesian President

World Experiencing Extraordinary Challenges: President Jokowi

BACA JUGA
WFP, World Bank Cooperate to Support Communities Vulnerable to Climate Shocks

WFP, World Bank Cooperate to Support Communities Vulnerable to Climate Shocks

English
food
G7 Leaders Support Poland's Investigation into Missile Blast

G7 Leaders Support Poland's Investigation into Missile Blast

English
russia
ADB Supports Drought Relief Efforts in Tuvalu

ADB Supports Drought Relief Efforts in Tuvalu

English
drought
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Besok, Sandy Walsh dan Jordi Amat Ambil Sumpah sebagai WNI
Olahraga

Besok, Sandy Walsh dan Jordi Amat Ambil Sumpah sebagai WNI

Waduh! Stok Beras Pemerintah Tidak akan Capai Target hingga Akhir Tahun
Ekonomi

Waduh! Stok Beras Pemerintah Tidak akan Capai Target hingga Akhir Tahun

Jokowi: Banyak yang Ragu Deklarasi G20 Dapat Disepakati
Internasional

Jokowi: Banyak yang Ragu Deklarasi G20 Dapat Disepakati

Pasien di RS Covid-19 yang Meninggal Mayoritas Belum Divaksinasi
Nasional

Pasien di RS Covid-19 yang Meninggal Mayoritas Belum Divaksinasi

Jangan Dianggap Sama, Ini Perbedaan Bercanda, Sarkasme, dan Perundungan
Pendidikan

Jangan Dianggap Sama, Ini Perbedaan Bercanda, Sarkasme, dan Perundungan

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya
Teknologi

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya

Chery Amankan Stok Suku Cadang dengan Bangun Gudang
Otomotif

Chery Amankan Stok Suku Cadang dengan Bangun Gudang

Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!
Hiburan

Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!