The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 174.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 December 2022 17:31
Jakarta: Some 23,548 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,417,086, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Friday.
 
Furthermore, 81,740 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 67,430,996.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 2,501 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,695,010.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,711 to 6,491,519.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 36 to 160,175.
 
(WAH)

