Minister Hand over Compensation to Heirs of Kanjuruhan Victims

According to a video shared by the Ministry's Public Relations, the victims' families were unable to hold back their tears as Minister Rismaharini visited them to hand over compensation to the heirs of 125 victims, who died in the chaos and stampede after a football match on Saturday evening (October 1) at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang.
Rismaharini handed over essential goods packages as well as compensation worth Rp15 million to five representatives of the affected families.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"This is compensation from the government," she remarked.
In addition to providing compensation to the heirs of the victims, the ministry had earlier dispatched officers to help evacuate victims at the stadium on Saturday evening.
The ministry also provided psychosocial support services to the injured as well as the families of the dead victims through technical implementation units in the region.
Moreover, the Social Affairs Ministry has deployed Family Hope Program (PKH) officers to collect data on the heirs, who are pregnant, children, school-aged kids, elderly, and those with disabilities. The data would be input into the Integrated Social Welfare Data, a database for distributing social assistance.
Meanwhile, the government has ensured to pay the treatment costs for the Kanjuruhan tragedy victims, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD emphasized here on Monday.
"The health minister has been urged to provide health services (to the victims) by not concerning the costs first," Mahfud stated at a press conference.
The minister believes that by prioritizing the injured victims' needs, such as medicine and hospital facilities, the treatment can be conducted properly, including trauma healing.