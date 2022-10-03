English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ministry also provided psychosocial support services. (Photo: medcom.id)
The ministry also provided psychosocial support services. (Photo: medcom.id)

Minister Hand over Compensation to Heirs of Kanjuruhan Victims

Antara • 03 October 2022 16:51
Jakarta: Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini handed over compensation to heirs of the victims, who died in the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy in Malang, East Java, Monday.
 
According to a video shared by the Ministry's Public Relations, the victims' families were unable to hold back their tears as Minister Rismaharini visited them to hand over compensation to the heirs of 125 victims, who died in the chaos and stampede after a football match on Saturday evening (October 1) at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang.
 
Rismaharini handed over essential goods packages as well as compensation worth Rp15 million to five representatives of the affected families.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This is compensation from the government," she remarked.
 
In addition to providing compensation to the heirs of the victims, the ministry had earlier dispatched officers to help evacuate victims at the stadium on Saturday evening.
 
The ministry also provided psychosocial support services to the injured as well as the families of the dead victims through technical implementation units in the region.
 
Moreover, the Social Affairs Ministry has deployed Family Hope Program (PKH) officers to collect data on the heirs, who are pregnant, children, school-aged kids, elderly, and those with disabilities. The data would be input into the Integrated Social Welfare Data, a database for distributing social assistance.
 
Meanwhile, the government has ensured to pay the treatment costs for the Kanjuruhan tragedy victims, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD emphasized here on Monday.
 
"The health minister has been urged to provide health services (to the victims) by not concerning the costs first," Mahfud stated at a press conference.
 
The minister believes that by prioritizing the injured victims' needs, such as medicine and hospital facilities, the treatment can be conducted properly, including trauma healing.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: MI)

Health Minister Ensures Swift Treatment for Kanjuruhan Tragedy Victims

Sports Minister Visits Victims of Kanjuruhan Stadium Tragedy

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Seek WHO Consultation over Pandemic Status

Indonesia to Seek WHO Consultation over Pandemic Status

English
health
Indonesia Adds 1,134 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 1,134 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Health Minister Ensures Swift Treatment for Kanjuruhan Tragedy Victims

Health Minister Ensures Swift Treatment for Kanjuruhan Tragedy Victims

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Update</i> 3 Oktober: Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.134
Nasional

Update 3 Oktober: Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.134

Parah, Rupiah Jeblok hingga Sentuh Level Rp15.300/USD
Ekonomi

Parah, Rupiah Jeblok hingga Sentuh Level Rp15.300/USD

Siap-Siap ANBK SD 2022 Dimulai 24 Oktober 2022
Pendidikan

Siap-Siap ANBK SD 2022 Dimulai 24 Oktober 2022

Hillary Clinton Terindikasi Mau Nyapres Lagi, Masih Penasaran Bu?
Internasional

Hillary Clinton Terindikasi Mau Nyapres Lagi, Masih Penasaran Bu?

Bye-Bye Lamborghini Aventador, Mesin V12 Murni Berakhir
Otomotif

Bye-Bye Lamborghini Aventador, Mesin V12 Murni Berakhir

Daftar Pemain Muda Terbaik Piala Dunia di Tiap Edisi (Bagian 2- Habis)
Olahraga

Daftar Pemain Muda Terbaik Piala Dunia di Tiap Edisi (Bagian 2- Habis)

PB ESI Pamer Potensi Indonesia Bagi Pariwisata di KTT Esports Dunia
Teknologi

PB ESI Pamer Potensi Indonesia Bagi Pariwisata di KTT Esports Dunia

Merasakan Jazz Mentok dalam Konser Joey Alexander Trio
Hiburan

Merasakan Jazz Mentok dalam Konser Joey Alexander Trio

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!