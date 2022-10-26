English  
Papua Governor Lukas Enembe (Photo: medcom.id)
Papua Governor Lukas Enembe (Photo: medcom.id)

Lukas Enembe Denies Allegations of Corruption

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Candra Yuri Nuralam • 26 October 2022 13:51
Jakarta: Governor of Papua Province Lukas Enembe has denied allegations of accepting bribes and gratuities. 
 
According to the former Puncak Jaya regent, the allegations that come from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) are wrong.
 
"What am I stealing? I take care of my people, not stealing," said Lukas in a written statement on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
 
In addition, Lukas also emphasized that he did not order people to guard his house.
 
"They came by themselves. We didn't pay tem," said Lukas.
 
Lukas is also willing to be questioned by KPK investigators at his residence. He guaranteed the safety of the investigators when examining him.
 
"We are ready to secure the arrival of KPK investigators," said Lukas.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

