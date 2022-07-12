2 Children Killed in Ambon Flooding, Landslide: BPBD

Ambon: Floods and landslides hit Ambon City, Maluku Province, claiming two lives and injuring five people, according to the local Regional Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD).
A four-year-old child died after a landslide buried his home, and a seven-year-old child was killed after being swept away by floods last Friday, City BPBD Head Demy Paais stated in Ambon City on Tuesday.
The natural disasters also injured three adults and two children, he added.
Heavy rains that pelted the Ambon City area from June 19 to July 11, 2022, caused floods and landslides in the Nusaniwe, Sirimau, Ambon Bay, Ambon Baguala, and South Leitimur sub-districts and affected 1,135 families comprising 4,706 people.
A total of 831 houses and one hospital were flooded, 79 houses were damaged, and 97 houses were affected by landslides.
The landslides also affected three schools, while the flooding caused damage to a river embankment.
The BPBD urged residents living in mountainous slopes and riverbanks to be vigilant of possible floods and landslides when heavy rains lashed.
Residents are advised to submit reports regarding natural disasters in their areas to the BPBD.
"Reports and complaints from residents of the city can also be submitted through the website www.lapor.go.id or via SMS to 1708, or type AMBON in the space for the contents of the MESSAGE and send it to number 08114706999," he stated.