BPJS Kesehatan UNESA Collaborate to Develop National Health Insurance Program

Jakarta: The Healthcare and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) collaborates with Surabaya State University (UNESA) to encourage research on the development of the National Health Insurance and Healthy Indonesia Card (JKN-KIS) Program.
"In implementing the JKN-KIS Program, students and academicians should play a role to help the development of national health," President Director of BPJS Kesehatan Ali Ghufron Mukti noted through a press statement received here on Thursday.
"We realize that JKN-KIS should be developed, and we require the assistance of scientific research," he remarked.
The memorandum of understanding on education, research, and public service within the scope of national health insurance was inked on Wednesday.
This collaboration is expected to to educate the academic community and encourage the development of research to preserve the continuation of JKN-KIS, Mukti said.
BPJS Kesehatan has provided a platform for students and academicians keen on conducting research to develop the JKN-KIS Program through the JKN Journal, he highlighted.
JKN Journal can become a verified science and information source as well as a reference for students keen to conduct research to develop the JKN-KIS program, he noted.
"In the 4.0 industrial revolution era, big data is important. With big data, UNESA's academicians can analyze development potentials. BPJS Kesehatan collected it from the average daily data transactions that reached 800 thousand," he noted.
Mukti is optimistic that the collaboration would encourage other education institutions to contribute to the development of health insurance through cooperation with BPJS Kesehatan.
The scope of cooperation between BPJS Kesehatan and UNESA also includes the expansion of the JKN-KIS Program membership and support to the two parties' duty in accordance with their respective functions based on the applicable regulations.
UNESA's Rector Nurhasan stated that this collaboration is expected to align with the purpose of developing the university.
He opined that universities should collaborate with other industries and institutions.
"Of course, this aims to provide opportunities to students to study outside the campus in order to uphold campus freedom," he affirmed.
In addition, this collaboration is expected to give birth to new talent and that the 32 thousand students could pursue their education with a sense of safety since their health is ensured, he stated.