Bali Readies Isolation Facilities with 1,220 Beds

Denpasar: Bali Province's COVID-19 Handling Task Force and regional task forces have readied 243 centralised isolation facilities equipped with a total of 1,220 beds despite a recent decline in COVID-19 cases in the island province.
"As of Sunday (Nov 21), the number of active COVID-19 cases in Bali province reached 147," the province's task force secretary I. Made Rentin stated here on Monday.
Out of the 147 active cases, some 79 people are being treated at centralised isolation facilities, while some 56 individuals are receiving treatment in referral hospitals, and 12 people are undergoing self-isolation, he confirmed.
Isolation facilities in Bali have been downscaled, as the total 4,500 beds available in October were reduced to the current figure on account of a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the province, Rentin remarked.
The task force secretary noted that all districts and Denpasar City in the province had been classified as yellow zones -- indicating low risk of COVID-19 infections in the region -- and the province also recorded only a single-digit increase in COVID-19 cases for the last two weeks.
Rentin stated that only six new positive cases were recorded on Sunday, with 12 having recovered and one succumbing to the disease.
Despite the downward trend in COVID-19 infection cases in Bali, Rentin affirmed that the authority remains resolute to continue campaigning for health protocol adherence among residents.
"Residents must adhere to health protocols that include wearing masks, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, reducing mobility, enhancing body immunity, and observing government regulations," he stated.
The task force secretary also attributed the province's success in handling COVID-19 infections to the COVID-19 task force and regional military and police forces' intensive campaign that encourages COVID-19 positive residents to undergo isolation at centralized facilities instead of conducting self-isolation.