Karalloe Dam Expected to Provide Benefits to Farmers in South Sulawesi

Jakarta: The newly-inaugurated Karalloe Dam in Gowa Regency, South Sulawesi is expected to provide direct benefits to the surrounding communities.
"Prior to the dam construction, we—especially in Jeneponto—have had a shortage of water for irrigation and now we are very proud that we can have enough water," a local rice farmer Nurham said Tuesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
Furthermore, Nurham expressed his gratitude to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for the dam construction.
Echoing the same sentiment, another local farmer named Rewa is hopeful that the dam can help the farmers to increase the yield by several folds.
"We hope that with the Karalloe Dam, we can increase (the harvest yield) to at least 7 or 8 tons," Rewa was quoted as saying.
On the occasion, Director General of Water Resources of Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing Jarot Widyoko expressed hope that the surrounding communities can make the best use of the dam.