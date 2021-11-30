English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Schools are one of the potential places to provide vaccination services.
Schools are one of the potential places to provide vaccination services.

Kids Aged 6-11 to Get COVID Jab at School: Jakarta Health Office

English jakarta children vaccination
Antara • 30 November 2021 21:17
Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government will include schools as COVID-19 vaccination sites for children in the 6–11 age group, an official has informed.
 
"Schools are one of the potential places to provide vaccination services to children aged 6–11 years," head of disease prevention and control at the Jakarta Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, said at a children's vaccination seminar here on Tuesday.
 
Schools in Jakarta already have a good, cooperative relationship with the public health center as organizers of COVID-19 vaccinations, she noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This coordination was optimally fostered through the launch of the students' immunization month, she said.
 
The decision to use schools as COVID-19 vaccination sites was based on ease of access, availability of open space facilities, and teacher readiness, among others, Oktavia said.
 
"We urge parents to not hesitate to vaccinate their children at school because they (will be) served well like in health facilities," she added.
 
She said her administration is still awaiting technical guidance from the Health Ministry regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6–11.
 
"We certainly hope that COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6–11 years old can be conducted immediately, but, of course, the central government is still preparing everything, (such as) the readiness of its personnel, (but) the most important thing is the availability of the vaccine," she elaborated.
 
The Jakarta Health Office is targeting around 900 thousand children aged 6 to 11 years in the capital city.
 
It said it has conducted a comparison of target data with the Population and Civil Registry Office to determine the number of children who need to be vaccinated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Umrah Pilgrims with Full Sinovac Dose Will Need to Quarantine: Minister

Umrah Pilgrims with Full Sinovac Dose Will Need to Quarantine: Minister

English
Saudi Arabia
BI Studies Ways to Disseminate Digital Rupiah

BI Studies Ways to Disseminate Digital Rupiah

English
Bank Indonesia
Commercial Drone Operators Need Strict Certification: Transportation Ministry

Commercial Drone Operators Need Strict Certification: Transportation Ministry

English
drone
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
3 Orang Tewas 6 Terluka dalam Penembakan di Sekolah Michigan AS
Internasional

3 Orang Tewas 6 Terluka dalam Penembakan di Sekolah Michigan AS

Terjerat Kasus Terorisme, Eks Sekretaris FPI Munarman Jalani Sidang Perdana
Nasional

Terjerat Kasus Terorisme, Eks Sekretaris FPI Munarman Jalani Sidang Perdana

Liverpool Rekrut Pelatih Kiper Timnas Brasil
Olahraga

Liverpool Rekrut Pelatih Kiper Timnas Brasil

Dua Konser Voice of Baceprot di Eropa Batal, Ini Penyebabnya
Hiburan

Dua Konser Voice of Baceprot di Eropa Batal, Ini Penyebabnya

Rektor UPN Jakarta Temui Mahasiswa Terkait Kematian Menwa
Pendidikan

Rektor UPN Jakarta Temui Mahasiswa Terkait Kematian Menwa

<i>Fit & Proper Test</i> Deputi Gubernur BI, Rupiah Digital dan Kripto Jadi Bahasan
Ekonomi

Fit & Proper Test Deputi Gubernur BI, Rupiah Digital dan Kripto Jadi Bahasan

Ini 5 Situs Gratis Untuk Ubah Dokumen Word ke PDF
Teknologi

Ini 5 Situs Gratis Untuk Ubah Dokumen Word ke PDF

Body Kit Sapphire untuk Toyota Kijang Innova, Asli Arek Suroboyo
Otomotif

Body Kit Sapphire untuk Toyota Kijang Innova, Asli Arek Suroboyo

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!