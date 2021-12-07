English  
The nation must achieve self-sufficiency in the areas of economy, social, culture, climate change, and other key sectors.
Indonesia Must Mitigate Pandemic-Triggered Global Uncertainty: VP

English covid-19 covid-19 pandemic vice president maruf amin
Antara • 07 December 2021 15:22
Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin reminded residents to be alert and take precautionary measures amid protracted uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to loom large over the global community.
 
"We need to be cautious, as global uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic remains high," the vice president noted in his keynote speech at the Institute of Indonesia Chartered Accountants’ (IAI's) 64th anniversary commemoration webinar here on Tuesday.
 
Amin encouraged residents to continue to pursue self-sufficiency for the nation to face the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

"We want to achieve national self-sufficiency and resilience to face the post-pandemic era," he remarked.
 
The nation must achieve self-sufficiency in the areas of economy, social, culture, climate change, and other key sectors, Amin stated.
 
"We must also maintain our active role in global leadership, especially as Indonesia assumes the G20 presidency for the next year," the vice president added.
 
Amin also encouraged chartered accountants to play an active role in national development by promoting an adaptive work standard relevant to likely changes in the future.
 
"Mastery over technology is no longer a choice but a requirement for a professional accountant," Amin stated.
 
Challenges and fluctuating situations faced by chartered accountants during their duty would hone their competence, for which work orientation and governance are paramount to nurture a professional work character, the vice president stated.
 
Amin suggested charted accountants to enhance their personal integrity and work quality, competence, and experience to maintain solid public confidence in their profession.
 
Amin also pushed the chartered accountant association to take on a broader role to develop the Islamic economic and financial system in Indonesian regions.
 
"I urge IAI and IAI members to focus on issues that attract public attention, such as development of the Islamic economic and financial system as well as the micro, small, and middle-scale enterprises (MSMEs)," the vice president remarked.
 
(WAH)
