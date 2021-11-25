English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Sekatung Island is located in the northern region of the Natuna Islands.
Sekatung Island is located in the northern region of the Natuna Islands.

Minister Highlights Importance of Sekatung Island for Indonesia

English united nations UNCLOS riau islands
Antara • 25 November 2021 13:21
Jakarta: Sekatung Island in Natuna District, Riau Islands Province, as one of the outermost islands, is important to the sovereignty of Indonesia, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian has highlighted.
 
"The position of Sekatung Island, although it is inhabited, plays a very important role in determining the extent of our sovereign territory," he remarked in a statement received from the Information Bureau of the Home Affairs Ministry here on Wednesday.
 
He issued the statement after accompanying the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, for a working visit to the security post for the outer islands of the island.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Furthermore, he noted that the outer islands must be managed properly to maintain the integrity and sovereignty of the country.
 
According to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the position of the outermost islands is the starting point for setting the boundaries of a country's sovereignty, he noted.
 
From Sekatung Island, Indonesia has a fully sovereign territorial sea as far as 12 nautical miles and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) as far as 200 miles to the north, which must be maintained, the minister explained.
 
"This is the importance of our role: to keep this island from being claimed by another country," he emphasized.
 
He said he hoped that the disputes reported on Sipadan Island and Ligitan Island will not happen again on another Indonesian outer island.
 
Furthermore, the outer islands also have a big potential given their marine ecosystems and biological resources, for instance, coastal vegetation, fisheries, and non-biological resources, he noted.
 
"Hence, we must defend this island at all costs because it determines the sovereignty of our territory which must not be reduced, not even an inch," Karnavian added.
 
Sekatung Island is located in the northern region of the Natuna Islands and belongs to the same island group as Sedanau, Bunguran, and Midai Islands.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Continues to Bolster Defense in Natuna Sea: Minister

Indonesia Continues to Bolster Defense in Natuna Sea: Minister

English
indonesian government
Indonesia-UK Plan to Build Electric Vehicle Battery Supply Chain: Minister

Indonesia-UK Plan to Build Electric Vehicle Battery Supply Chain: Minister

English
electric vehicle
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 199 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 199 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ada 5 Pelat Nomor Kendaraan Listrik Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Ada 5 Pelat Nomor Kendaraan Listrik Di Indonesia

Ini Analisis KPK Terkait Harga Selangit Formula E
Nasional

Ini Analisis KPK Terkait Harga Selangit Formula E

Indonesia Open: Greysia/Apriyani Redam Perlawanan Fitriani/Yulia
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Greysia/Apriyani Redam Perlawanan Fitriani/Yulia

Kepulauan Solomon Diwarnai Kerusuhan, Perdana Menteri Didesak Mundur
Internasional

Kepulauan Solomon Diwarnai Kerusuhan, Perdana Menteri Didesak Mundur

Tumpangi Roket SpaceX, NASA Luncurkan Penghancur Asteroid
Teknologi

Tumpangi Roket SpaceX, NASA Luncurkan Penghancur Asteroid

Dihantui <i>Tapering Off</i>, Penghimpunan Dana di Pasar Modal RI Justru Melonjak 300%
Ekonomi

Dihantui Tapering Off, Penghimpunan Dana di Pasar Modal RI Justru Melonjak 300%

Menag : Siswa Butuh Guru yang <i>Thinking Out of The Box</i>
Pendidikan

Menag : Siswa Butuh Guru yang Thinking Out of The Box

Sudah Tayang di Indonesia, Ini Sinopsis Film Encanto
Hiburan

Sudah Tayang di Indonesia, Ini Sinopsis Film Encanto

Vila Mewah dalam Film House of Gucci Disewakan Rp16 Juta per Malam
Properti

Vila Mewah dalam Film House of Gucci Disewakan Rp16 Juta per Malam

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!