President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

TNI Urged to Always Be Ready in Facing Various Threats

English investment president joko widodo defense
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 October 2021 16:21
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reminded personnel of the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) to remain alert in dealing with various threats. 
 
"I order alertness of the TNI personnel in facing a wider spectrum of threats, including violations of sovereignty, theft of natural resources at sea, radicalism, terrorism, cyber threats, biological threats, as well as the threat of natural disasters,” said the President during the Commemoration Ceremony of 76th TNI at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday, as quoted  from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
The transformation of defense must continue to carry on in facing a wider spectrum of threats, he stated. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Defense transformation, he added, aims to put the foundation for modern defense capabilities that are relevant to the latest development in military technology so that the TNI can transform into a defense force capable of playing a pivotal role in regional and global strategic environments. 
 
According to the President, modernization of defense must also be accompanied by breakthroughs in economic management and defense investment. 
 
He also underscored that Indonesia must shift from implementing a defense spending policy to implementing a defense investment policy, which has long-term values and is designed systematically and implemented consistently and sustainably.
 
(WAH)
