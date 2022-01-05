Remaining Members of MIT Terror Group Urged to Surrender

Jakarta: The National Police has asked the remaining members of the East Indonesia Mujahidin (MIT) terrorist group to surrender.
According to the Head of the Public Information Bureau of the National Police's Public Relations Division Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, the remaining three MIT terrorists have been included in the most wanted list (DPO).
"To the other DPO figures, please immediately surrender to the government, in this case the police," said the spokesperson at the National Police Headquarters, South Jakarta, Tuesday, January 4, 2021.
Ramadhan emphasized that this offer was continuously spread by the Madago Raya Task Force after the death of MIT leader Ali Kalora.
Recently, an MIT terrorist named Ahmad Gazali alias Ahmad Panjang was shot dead for attacking officers.
The three MIT terrorists who have not been caught are Askar alias Jaid alias Pak Guru, Nae alias Galuh alias Muklas, and Suhardin alias Hasan Pranata.