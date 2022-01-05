English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Recently, an MIT terrorist named Ahmad Gazali alias Ahmad Panjang was shot dead for attacking officers.
Recently, an MIT terrorist named Ahmad Gazali alias Ahmad Panjang was shot dead for attacking officers.

Remaining Members of MIT Terror Group Urged to Surrender

English jakarta terrorism police
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 05 January 2022 14:54
Jakarta: The National Police has asked the remaining members of the East Indonesia Mujahidin (MIT) terrorist group to surrender. 
 
According to the Head of the Public Information Bureau of the National Police's Public Relations Division Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, the remaining three MIT terrorists have been included in the most wanted list (DPO).
 
"To the other DPO figures, please immediately surrender to the government, in this case the police," said the spokesperson at the National Police Headquarters, South Jakarta, Tuesday, January 4, 2021.
 
Ramadhan emphasized that this offer was continuously spread by the Madago Raya Task Force after the death of MIT leader Ali Kalora. 
 
Recently, an MIT terrorist named Ahmad Gazali alias Ahmad Panjang was shot dead for attacking officers.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The three MIT terrorists who have not been caught are Askar alias Jaid alias Pak Guru, Nae alias Galuh alias Muklas, and Suhardin alias Hasan Pranata.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Reminds Traders to Adhere to Health Protocols

Jokowi Reminds Traders to Adhere to Health Protocols

English
president joko widodo
Universities Urged to Help Solve Unemployment Issues in Indonesia

Universities Urged to Help Solve Unemployment Issues in Indonesia

English
vice president maruf amin
East Aceh's 5,627 Flood Victims Still Stay in Shelter: Disaster Mitigation Agency

East Aceh's 5,627 Flood Victims Still Stay in Shelter: Disaster Mitigation Agency

English
aceh province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dongfeng Perkenalkan Saingan Wuling Hongguang Mini EV
Otomotif

Dongfeng Perkenalkan Saingan Wuling Hongguang Mini EV

BI: Sinergi dan Inovasi Penting Demi Pemulihan Ekonomi di 2022
Ekonomi

BI: Sinergi dan Inovasi Penting Demi Pemulihan Ekonomi di 2022

Wapres: Toleransi Kunci Merawat Keberagaman di Indonesia
Nasional

Wapres: Toleransi Kunci Merawat Keberagaman di Indonesia

Peleburan Eijkman, Sentralisasi Lembaga Riset Sudah Ketinggalan Zaman
Pendidikan

Peleburan Eijkman, Sentralisasi Lembaga Riset Sudah Ketinggalan Zaman

Kamboja Khawatir Perang Sipil Dapat Sewaktu-waktu Meletus di Myanmar
Internasional

Kamboja Khawatir Perang Sipil Dapat Sewaktu-waktu Meletus di Myanmar

Newcastle Sepakat Transfer Kieran Trippier dari Atletico Madrid
Olahraga

Newcastle Sepakat Transfer Kieran Trippier dari Atletico Madrid

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri
Teknologi

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri

Ditipu Adik Sendiri, Rumah Irwansyah Terancam Disita Bank
Hiburan

Ditipu Adik Sendiri, Rumah Irwansyah Terancam Disita Bank

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!