The vaccination program is also aimed at protecting students.
The vaccination program is also aimed at protecting students.

Program to Vaccinate 2.2 Million Children in Jakarta, Satellite Cities against COVID-19

English jakarta covid-19 vaccination
Antara • 06 January 2022 15:00
Jakarta:  The Jakarta Metropolitan Police are targeting to vaccinate 2.2 million children against COVID-19 with a two-week vaccination program in Jakarta, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi (Jadetabek).
 
"We target 2.2 million children in the jurisdiction of Jakarta Metropolitan Police to get vaccinated during the period of 14 days," Chief of the public relations division of Jakarta Metropolitan Police Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan said on Wednesday.
 
The Vaksinasi Merdeka program will target children aged 6–11 years, he added

Jakarta has launched 100 percent face-to-face learning since Monday after two years of online schooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.
 
Chief of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Inspector General Fadil Imran, has ordered his ranks to implement the vaccination program without delay so that students can attend the school without having to worry about the threat of COVID-19, he added.
 
The vaccination program is also aimed at protecting students from the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, he said.
 
"The accelerated vaccination of children is also a follow up to (the instruction of) Indonesian President Jokowi (Joko Widodo) who wants to protect Indonesian children from the threat of COVID-19," he added.

 
(WAH)
Peringatan!