NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta Hospital Bed Occupancy Rate Rises to 7%

English jakarta covid-19 cases Omicron
Antara • 06 January 2022 14:18
Jakarta: An increase in active COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant has pushed up the bed occupancy rate (BOR) in Jakarta to seven percent, the provincial government has reported.
 
"We need to say that BOR has now increased to 7 percent from 4 percent, and ICU (intensive care unit) to 5 percent. This is our concern," Jakarta deputy governor Ahmad Riza Patria said here on Wednesday.
 
In recent days, COVID-19 cases have increased, and although the number is not significant, it must be paid attention to, he added.

"The (daily positive cases) also increased today," he said.
 
On Tuesday (January 4), the Jakarta authorities reported 115 additional cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 865.805.
 
People must remain alert as Jakarta is currently under Level 2 public activity restrictions (PPKM), Patria said.
 
The deputy governor also advised the public to keep complying with the health protocol.
 
"Please be more disciplined and obedient as Jakarta has now been raised to Level 2. We ask to improve (the compliance with health protocol)," he said.
 
Even though malls, offices, and schools have been 100-percent opened, he said his team has sought greater improvement in health protocol compliance.
 
"Parents make sure their children go home after finishing school," he stressed.
 
He said he was grateful that there have been no deaths due to the Omicron variant, and emphasized that the best place for people is currently their home.
 
"Alhamdulillah (Thank God), COVID-19 is quite controlled in Jakarta, and even though in recent days there has been an increase in Omicron cases, we are grateful that no one has passed away," he remarked.
 
He then expressed the hope that the cases would decline soon. The government has made regulations on COVID-19 and Omicron, but it all depends on Jakarta residents' obedience to health protocols, he affirmed.

 
(WAH)
