English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
All COVID-19 patients at the government-operated facility are asymptomatic.
All COVID-19 patients at the government-operated facility are asymptomatic.

4,065 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 05 January 2022 11:58
Jakarta: As many as 4,065 COVID-19 patients are self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta on Wednesday.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number decreased by 155 compared to the previous day.
 
"The number stands at 4,065 today," the spokesman said here on Tuesday morning.
 
Meanwhile, some 1,206 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 168 from 1038.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Pushes for Immediate Ratification of Sexual Violence Crime Bill

Jokowi Pushes for Immediate Ratification of Sexual Violence Crime Bill

English
president joko widodo
3,004 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergo Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

3,004 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergo Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English
covid-19
Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treats 1,206 COVID-19 Patients

Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treats 1,206 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KSP: Operasi Pasar Belum Bisa Menurunkan Harga Minyak Goreng
Ekonomi

KSP: Operasi Pasar Belum Bisa Menurunkan Harga Minyak Goreng

Newcastle Sepakat Transfer Kieran Trippier dari Atletico Madrid
Olahraga

Newcastle Sepakat Transfer Kieran Trippier dari Atletico Madrid

<i>Deadline</i>-nya Masih Lama, Daftar Beasiswa Holland Scholarship 2022 <i>Yuk</i>!
Pendidikan

Deadline-nya Masih Lama, Daftar Beasiswa Holland Scholarship 2022 Yuk!

Presiden Bagikan Bantuan Tunai kepada Pedagang di Pasar Gemolong
Nasional

Presiden Bagikan Bantuan Tunai kepada Pedagang di Pasar Gemolong

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri
Teknologi

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri

Ditipu Adik Sendiri, Rumah Irwansyah Terancam Disita Bank
Hiburan

Ditipu Adik Sendiri, Rumah Irwansyah Terancam Disita Bank

WHO Pantau Varian IHU yang Terdeteksi di Prancis
Internasional

WHO Pantau Varian IHU yang Terdeteksi di Prancis

Piaggio Gandeng Zongshen Bikin Skuter Rival Yamaha Nmax
Otomotif

Piaggio Gandeng Zongshen Bikin Skuter Rival Yamaha Nmax

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!