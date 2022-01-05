Jakarta: As many as 4,065 COVID-19 patients are self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta on Wednesday.
All COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number decreased by 155 compared to the previous day.
"The number stands at 4,065 today," the spokesman said here on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, some 1,206 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 168 from 1038.