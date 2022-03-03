Over 146 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 132,895 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 191,110,409.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 37,259 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,667,355.
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 42,154 to 4,986,391.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 232 to 149,268.