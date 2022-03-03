English  
the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 146 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 March 2022 19:38
Jakarta: Some 1,697,144 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 1246,204,141, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, 132,895 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 191,110,409.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 37,259 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,667,355.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 42,154 to 4,986,391.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 232 to 149,268.
 
(WAH)
