COVID-19 Cases in North Sulawesi Decreasing after Eid Holiday: Health Office

Manado: The Health Office of North Sulawesi Province reported that cases of transmission of COVID-19 in the province were on a decline after the 2022 Eid al-Fitr holiday period.
Head of the Surveillance and Immunization Section of the North Sulawesi Health Office Mery B. Pasorong stated here on Monday that only 10 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded after the Eid al-Fitr holiday period, and the number of cases of COVID-19 infection recorded from April 19 to May 8, 2022, had reached only 29.
"We monitored one incubation period or 14 days after the Eid al-Fitr holiday. There was a decrease in cases despite concerns during that period of an increase in cases due to the people's mobility," she remarked.
Despite the decrease in cases, Pasorong reminded people to remain alert for virus transmission, as the pandemic status had not yet been lifted.
Apart from implementing the health protocols, the Health Office also appealed to the community to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by getting the first and second dose of the vaccine.
The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in North Sulawesi Province since the start of the pandemic until now had totaled 51,348 cases.
Of the total 51,348 cases of COVID-19 in North Sulawesi, as many as 50,153 people, or 97.67 percent, had been declared recovered, while 1,168 people, or 2.27 percent, had died.
Moreover, 27 COVID-19-positive residents are currently still undergoing quarantine and treatment in North Sulawesi, or 0.05 percent of the cases.
The first case of COVID-19 in Indonesia was confirmed in March 2020. According to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of May 29, 2022, the nation has recorded a total of 6,054,415 COVID-19 cases, 5,894,889 recoveries, and 156,574 deaths.