PAN Chairman Zulkifli Hasan (Photo: medcom.id)
Zulkiflli Hasan, Hadi Tjahjanto Appointed as Ministers

English cabinet reshuffle trade president joko widodo
Nia Deviyana • 15 June 2022 13:57
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today officially appointed National Mandate Party (PAN) Chairman Zulkifli Hasan as Minister of Trade and former National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander Hadi Tjahanto as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning.
 
The inauguration ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon. It was attended by a number of high-ranking officials and leaders of coalition parties.
 
Zulkifli replaced Muhammad Lutfi who had served as Minister of Trade since December 2020. Meanwhile, Hadi replaced Sofyan Djalil who had served as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning since July 2016.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
