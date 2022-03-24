English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
Govt Allows Thrice-Vaccinated People to Make Eid Homecoming Trips: Jokowi

English eid al-fitr covid-19 vaccine president joko widodo
Antara • 24 March 2022 12:24
Jakarta: The government will allow people who have received the first, second, and booster COVID-19 vaccines to make Eid-al-Fitr homecoming trips this year.
 
“People will be allowed to make Eid-al-Fitr homecoming trips if they have received two vaccine shots and one booster shot,” President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) announced at an online press conference from Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday.
 
In addition, they must also comply with stringent health protocols during their homecoming trips.

The government has decided to allow Eid-al-Fitr homecoming trips this year on account of the improving pandemic situation in the country.
 
“(Also) this year, Muslims can perform congregational tarawih (Ramadhan night) prayers at mosques by following the health protocols,” Widodo said.
 
However, the government has still banned officials and employees from holding breaking-of-the-fast gatherings and Eid-al-Fitr open house this year.
 
“May we be able to maintain the increasingly good trend. I appeal to all of us to always follow health protocols and remain disciplined to wear mask, wash hands, and keep physical distance,” the President said. 

 
(WAH)
