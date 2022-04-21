English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The nation must also develop food resiliency. (Photo: medcom.id)
The nation must also develop food resiliency. (Photo: medcom.id)

Building Indonesians' Resiliency Key to Pandemic Recovery: Bappenas

English Bappenas covid-19 pandemic food
Antara • 21 April 2022 16:06
Jakarta: Building Indonesians' resiliency is crucial for achieving inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, an official from the National Development Planning (PPN) Ministry and National Development Planning Board (Bappenas) stated.
 
Ministry's Social Affairs and Poverty Mitigation Ministerial Expert Staff Vivi Yulaswati believes there are three methods that can help bolster resiliency at the family level.
 
During the Tripartite Discussion Webinar: Inclusive Recovery Strategy during COVID-19 Pandemic online event on Wednesday, Yulaswati remarked that the first method is the development of a workforce market.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This can expand work opportunities and increase the quality and productivity of workers.
 
The nation must also develop food resiliency, so that the available food material can help the future generation grow into a healthy and quality generation.
 
The next step involves strengthening cumulative steps and insurance.
 
These three methods can improve the people's resiliency in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to the continued expansion of vaccination coverage conducted by the government to improve the body's immunity, according to Yulaswati.
 
Vaccination also became real proof that the government is committed to continue to address the situation through COVID-19 pandemic mitigation measures.
 
As a result, economic activities gradually recover and various activities, such as homecoming, are allowed.
 
"This means that people's resiliency does not only come from vaccines but also from social capital and how we develop policies," she explained.
 
Various economic recovery efforts that have also been readied must be accompanied by the development of adaptive social protection, she stated.
 
As a result, adaptive mitigation or intervention when the people encounter a certain disaster condition can be built.
 
This includes the development of disaster risk reduction to help the people to adapt to disasters in certain geographical conditions and climate change.
 
"To this end, the government also starts to prepare the human resources and economic conditions to develop a new source of growth, especially in the eastern regions and other underdeveloped regions," Yulaswati noted.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Inflation Rate May Rise to 4% in 2023: Ministry

Indonesia's Inflation Rate May Rise to 4% in 2023: Ministry

English
inflation
Processing Industry to Drive Indonesian Economy in 2023: Bappenas

Processing Industry to Drive Indonesian Economy in 2023: Bappenas

English
economic growth
College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Positivity Rate</i> DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir
Nasional

Positivity Rate DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga
Ekonomi

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina
Internasional

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba
Hiburan

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar
Olahraga

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya
Pendidikan

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara
Otomotif

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank
Teknologi

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!