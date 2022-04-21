Building Indonesians' Resiliency Key to Pandemic Recovery: Bappenas

Jakarta: Building Indonesians' resiliency is crucial for achieving inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, an official from the National Development Planning (PPN) Ministry and National Development Planning Board (Bappenas) stated.
Ministry's Social Affairs and Poverty Mitigation Ministerial Expert Staff Vivi Yulaswati believes there are three methods that can help bolster resiliency at the family level.
During the Tripartite Discussion Webinar: Inclusive Recovery Strategy during COVID-19 Pandemic online event on Wednesday, Yulaswati remarked that the first method is the development of a workforce market.
This can expand work opportunities and increase the quality and productivity of workers.
The nation must also develop food resiliency, so that the available food material can help the future generation grow into a healthy and quality generation.
The next step involves strengthening cumulative steps and insurance.
These three methods can improve the people's resiliency in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to the continued expansion of vaccination coverage conducted by the government to improve the body's immunity, according to Yulaswati.
Vaccination also became real proof that the government is committed to continue to address the situation through COVID-19 pandemic mitigation measures.
As a result, economic activities gradually recover and various activities, such as homecoming, are allowed.
"This means that people's resiliency does not only come from vaccines but also from social capital and how we develop policies," she explained.
Various economic recovery efforts that have also been readied must be accompanied by the development of adaptive social protection, she stated.
As a result, adaptive mitigation or intervention when the people encounter a certain disaster condition can be built.
This includes the development of disaster risk reduction to help the people to adapt to disasters in certain geographical conditions and climate change.
"To this end, the government also starts to prepare the human resources and economic conditions to develop a new source of growth, especially in the eastern regions and other underdeveloped regions," Yulaswati noted.