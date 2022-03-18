BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

Jakarta: Head of the National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) Commissioner General Boy Rafli Amar has ensured that the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia would run smoothly and safely.
The MotoGP event is scheduled on March 18-20 at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Central Lombok District, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province.
"The comfort and conducive ambience at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit area is essential, considering that the world is currently turning its attention to Mandalika," Amar noted while reviewing the location of the MotoGP race as quoted from a written statement here on Friday.
Amar highlighted his agency's commitment to collaborating with all parties to make the event a success without any disturbance to it.
"For that reason, let us jointly protect the good name of Mandalika by securing the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP event," the BNPT head emphasized.
Amar pressed for sustained synergy among all implementing components on the field before, during, and after the event.
While securing the event, the joint personnel will also come in direct contact with people, both Indonesian citizens and foreigners. Hence, collaboration must always be maintained on the field for the smooth running of the international event, he explained.
The Commissioner General noted that the local community was also invited to maintain convenience around the 2022 MotoGP area, so that racers and spectators attending the event could have a pleasant experience in NTB.
"We must respect each other and be able to work together and maintain security and order," he stressed.
Earlier, West Nusa Tenggara Police Chief Inspector General Djoko Poerwanto had noted that some 3,427 joint personnel were ready to secure the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia comprising personnel from the Indonesian Military (TNI), National Police (Polri), and related institutions, such as the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), Transportation Office, the Public Order Agency (Satpol PP), Health Office, and security authorities at the airport and port.