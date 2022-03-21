At Least 1,000 People Evacuated after Flooding in East Kutai

Jakarta: At least 1,000 people have fled their home due to flooding in East Kutai Regency, East Kalimantan Province.
According to the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) of East Kutai Regency, the flooding was triggered by a very high intensity of rainfall on Friday.
Based on data gathered by East Kutai's BPBD, at least 5,245 families (KK) or 16,896 people were affected by the flooding.
"1,000 of them is staying at the Great Mosque Center," Acting Head of the Data, Communication and Information Center of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Abdul Muhari said in a media release on Monday.
The East Kutai BPBD reported that six regions were affected by the flooding, namely South Sangatta, North Sangatta, Bengalon, Rantau Pulung, Muara Bengkal, and Muara Wahau.
According to latest reports received by the BNPB on Monday morning, the flooding is still expanding and the water level is still increasing.
In response to this, BNPB continues to monitor the latest situation and coordinate with East Kutai's BPBD.