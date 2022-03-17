English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Rohingya immigrants are being sheltered at emergency tents. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Rohingya immigrants are being sheltered at emergency tents. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 100 Rohingya Immigrants Staying in Aceh EmergencyTents

English rohingya aceh aceh province
Antara • 17 March 2022 18:05
Banda Aceh: More than a hundred Rohingya immigrants are staying in emergency tents in Bireuen district, Aceh province, after getting stranded on the district's coast on March 6, 2022.
 
"The Rohingya immigrants are being sheltered at emergency tents in Alue Buya Pase village, Jangka sub-district, Bireuen district," assistant I to the secretary of the Bireuen district administration, Mulyadi, said on Wednesday.
 
At least 114 Rohingya immigrants were stranded in Kuala Muara Raja, Kuala sub-district, Bireuen district, Aceh, on Sunday (March 6, 2022) at 2 a.m. local time.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Mulyadi said the Bireuen district administration has held an inter-sectoral coordination meeting with the relevant parties. The meeting agreed to relocate the immigrants to Lhokseumawe, Aceh.
 
While in Lhokseumawe, the immigrants will stay at the job training center where dozens of Rohingya immigrants were sheltered some time ago.
 
However, the immigrants cannot be removed from Bireuen to Lhokseumawe currently as the Bireuen district administration is still awaiting a recommendation from the Lhokseumawe city government.
 
"Up till now we have not received a permit from the Lhokseumawe city government to remove the Rohingya immigrants,” Mulyadi informed.
 
At present, the Bireuen district government can only provide humanitarian assistance to the immigrants since the district has no special place to accommodate them, he said.
 
"The Lhokseumawe city government has sufficient places to temporarily accommodate more than a hundred boat people. Whether they will be removed to outside Aceh or not depends on the next condition,” he added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta's State-Owned Assets to Be Optimized after Capital Relocation: Finance Ministry

Jakarta's State-Owned Assets to Be Optimized after Capital Relocation: Finance Ministry

English
jakarta
BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

English
terrorism
Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menteri PPPA Dorong Semua Pihak Jadi Agen Pemberdayaan Perempuan
Nasional

Menteri PPPA Dorong Semua Pihak Jadi Agen Pemberdayaan Perempuan

Jelang Playoff Piala Dunia, Mancini tak Panggil Balotelli
Olahraga

Jelang Playoff Piala Dunia, Mancini tak Panggil Balotelli

Dua Restoran Joshua Suherman Dibobol Maling, Pelakunya Mantan Karyawan
Hiburan

Dua Restoran Joshua Suherman Dibobol Maling, Pelakunya Mantan Karyawan

Alhamdulillah, Seluruh WNI di Ukraina Berhasil Dievakuasi
Internasional

Alhamdulillah, Seluruh WNI di Ukraina Berhasil Dievakuasi

Yes, Modal Asing Masuk RI Rp8,23 Triliun Selama Sepekan
Ekonomi

Yes, Modal Asing Masuk RI Rp8,23 Triliun Selama Sepekan

Tanggapan Pabrikan Soal Kehadiran Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid
Otomotif

Tanggapan Pabrikan Soal Kehadiran Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid

Lowongan Kerja <i>Full Time</i> dan Magang di RANS Entertainment, Cek Syaratnya
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja Full Time dan Magang di RANS Entertainment, Cek Syaratnya

Microsoft Buka Digital Skills for Tomorrow's Jobs untuk 10 Ribu Pelajar Indonesia
Teknologi

Microsoft Buka Digital Skills for Tomorrow's Jobs untuk 10 Ribu Pelajar Indonesia

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!