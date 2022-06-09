English  
They are scheduled to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on June 9, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
They are scheduled to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on June 9, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Transportation Minister Reviews 3 New Ports in Wakatobi

English transportation president joko widodo ASDP
Antara • 09 June 2022 11:20
Jakarta: Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi conducted a working visit to Wakatobi District, Southeast Sulawesi Province, to review three ferry ports and one roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ship on Wednesday.
 
The ports he visited are Kaledupa Port, Tomia Port and Binongko Port, while the ship is Crossing Motor Vessel (KMP) Sultan Murhum II.
 
They are scheduled to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on June 9, 2022.

"The funding of the development of these ports was allocated from the State Sharia Securities (SBSN) and we had been completing the construction within two years,” the minister stated.
 
The establishment of the ports is needed to assist in transporting the public in Wakatobi District and its surroundings, he said.
 
Sumadi has also announced that his party provided a subsidy of Rp17.9 billion (US$1.2 million) in 2022 for the ferry service in Wakatobi District, which is operated by state-run ferry operator PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry.
 
“The Transportation Ministry is committed to supporting the growth of new economic centers by providing various transportation facilities and infrastructure to improve the connectivity between the regions in Wakatobi District and its surroundings," he added.
 
The crossing rates for Wanci–Kaledupa route, with a distance of 38 miles, are Rp70 thousand (US$4.82) for adults and Rp24 thousand (US$1.65) for type I vehicles.
 
While the prices of Kaledupa-Tomia crossing routes at 34 miles are Rp62 thousand (US$4.27) for adults and Rp20 thousand (US$1.38) for type I vehicles.
 
In addition, the costs of the Tomia-Binongko crossing route of 28 miles are Rp32 thousand (US$2.2) for adults and Rp10 thousand (US$0.69) for type I vehicles.
 
Currently, water transport throughout Southeast Sulawesi Province is served by seven ships with 11 pioneer routes -- nine routes within the province and two routes between provinces.
 
Meanwhile, after the inauguration of the ports and ship, sea transport in Wakatobi District will be served by two ships, the KMP Bahtera Mas II and KMP Sultan Murhum II.
The minister added that each of the newly built port has a pier with a length of 82 meter (m).
 
Meanwhile, the KMP Sultan Murhum II weighs 500 gross tonnes (GT), a length of 46.80 m, a speed of 13 knots, as well as a capacity of 262 passengers, 16 medium trucks, and 26 small vehicles. It was constructed by the state-run shipyard company PT Industri Kapal Indonesia (IKI) at a cost of Rp39.3 billion (US$2.7 million).

 
(WAH)
