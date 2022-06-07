Level 1 PPKM Enforced Nationwide Except in Teluk Bintuni: Home Ministry

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has determined that level 1 public activities restrictions (PPKM) will be enforced nationwide except in one district in West Papua that is not qualified for the status advancement.
"We must be thankful that after two years of toiling to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is greatly improving, as we extend the ministerial instruction (on COVID-19 pandemic handling). All (128) regions in the Java and Bali islands are now under level 1 PPKM regime," Home Affairs Ministry's Director General of Regional Administration Development Safrizal informed through his email here on Thursday.
The director general remarked that of all 385 districts and cities outside Java and Bali that are also under level 1 PPKM enforcement, only Teluk Bintuni District in West Papua remains on the level 2 PPKM regime.
"No cities and districts in Java, Bali, or outside the Java and Bali region are under level 3 and level 3 PPKM," he pointed out.
He noted that on account of an improvement in the pandemic situation in Indonesia, the ministry has issued new regulations on PPKM in Indonesian regions that will be valid from June 7 to July 4.
As Home Minister's Regulation No. 29 of 2022 regulates PPKM enforcement in Java and Bali regions, Home Minister's Regulation No. 30 of 2022 will regulate PPKM enforcement outside the Java and Bali regions, he noted.
The official stated that the regional governments have assessed the PPKM extension based on the community transmission rate of the public healthcare adjustment and social restriction indicators set by the Health Ministry.
"The consequences of regions currently under the level 1 PPKM regime are that public activities in many sectors (in the region) can resume with no capacity restriction," Safrizal remarked.
Despite the relaxation, the director general urged residents to maintain health protocols, including wearing masks, and remain vigilant against COVID-19 infection potentials.
Moreover, the entry restriction for travellers arriving from international travels has been relaxed, he stated, adding that the relaxation also includes the designation of airspace opened for Indonesian Hajj travellers that will perform their pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia this year.
"As earlier stated, we are currently conceiving strategies to advance to the COVID-19 endemic stage. Hence, all parties will exert their efforts to realise our goals," Safrizal concluded.