English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government is currently conceiving strategies to advance to the COVID-19 endemic stage. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government is currently conceiving strategies to advance to the COVID-19 endemic stage. (Photo: medcom.id)

Level 1 PPKM Enforced Nationwide Except in Teluk Bintuni: Home Ministry

English indonesian government west papua province covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 07 June 2022 16:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has determined that level 1 public activities restrictions (PPKM) will be enforced nationwide except in one district in West Papua that is not qualified for the status advancement.
 
"We must be thankful that after two years of toiling to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is greatly improving, as we extend the ministerial instruction (on COVID-19 pandemic handling). All (128) regions in the Java and Bali islands are now under level 1 PPKM regime," Home Affairs Ministry's Director General of Regional Administration Development Safrizal informed through his email here on Thursday.
 
The director general remarked that of all 385 districts and cities outside Java and Bali that are also under level 1 PPKM enforcement, only Teluk Bintuni District in West Papua remains on the level 2 PPKM regime.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"No cities and districts in Java, Bali, or outside the Java and Bali region are under level 3 and level 3 PPKM," he pointed out.
 
He noted that on account of an improvement in the pandemic situation in Indonesia, the ministry has issued new regulations on PPKM in Indonesian regions that will be valid from June 7 to July 4.
 
As Home Minister's Regulation No. 29 of 2022 regulates PPKM enforcement in Java and Bali regions, Home Minister's Regulation No. 30 of 2022 will regulate PPKM enforcement outside the Java and Bali regions, he noted.
 
The official stated that the regional governments have assessed the PPKM extension based on the community transmission rate of the public healthcare adjustment and social restriction indicators set by the Health Ministry.
 
"The consequences of regions currently under the level 1 PPKM regime are that public activities in many sectors (in the region) can resume with no capacity restriction," Safrizal remarked.
 
Despite the relaxation, the director general urged residents to maintain health protocols, including wearing masks, and remain vigilant against COVID-19 infection potentials.
 
Moreover, the entry restriction for travellers arriving from international travels has been relaxed, he stated, adding that the relaxation also includes the designation of airspace opened for Indonesian Hajj travellers that will perform their pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia this year.
 
"As earlier stated, we are currently conceiving strategies to advance to the COVID-19 endemic stage. Hence, all parties will exert their efforts to realise our goals," Safrizal concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
New Zealand Announces Additional Sanctions on Russian State Companies

New Zealand Announces Additional Sanctions on Russian State Companies

English
New Zealand
Biomass Substitution Program Will Increase NRE Mix: Energy Ministry

Biomass Substitution Program Will Increase NRE Mix: Energy Ministry

English
energy
Kenya's Economy Expected to Grow by 5.5% in 2022: World Bank

Kenya's Economy Expected to Grow by 5.5% in 2022: World Bank

English
africa
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kepatuhan Memakai Masker di 33 Kabupaten/Kota Masih Rendah
Nasional

Kepatuhan Memakai Masker di 33 Kabupaten/Kota Masih Rendah

Sri Mulyani Waspadai Lonjakan Inflasi AS Picu Kenaikan Suku Bunga
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Waspadai Lonjakan Inflasi AS Picu Kenaikan Suku Bunga

Daimler Tawarkan 11 Truk Berstandar Euro 4 Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Daimler Tawarkan 11 Truk Berstandar Euro 4 Di Indonesia

Pendiri Band Bon Jovi Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Pendiri Band Bon Jovi Meninggal Dunia

Generasi Muda Bahas Masa Depan Digital Dunia
Teknologi

Generasi Muda Bahas Masa Depan Digital Dunia

Indonesia Apresiasi Besarnya Kuota Haji 2022 yang Diberikan Arab Saudi
Internasional

Indonesia Apresiasi Besarnya Kuota Haji 2022 yang Diberikan Arab Saudi

Kemendikbudristek Sebut Skor PISA Indonesia Belum Membaik Dalam 20 Tahun Terakhir
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Sebut Skor PISA Indonesia Belum Membaik Dalam 20 Tahun Terakhir

Dedeh Erawati Rebut Emas Kejuaraan Masters di Singapura
Olahraga

Dedeh Erawati Rebut Emas Kejuaraan Masters di Singapura

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!