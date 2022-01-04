English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.

114.5 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 January 2022 18:39
Jakarta: Some 369,597 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 114,565,936, Indonesia's covid-19 task force stated on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, 549,536 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 166,653,867.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 299 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,263,732.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 168 to 4,114,969.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 144,105.
 
(WAH)
Cabinet Secretary Hands over Budget Implementation List

Govt to Administer Booster Shots from January 12: Health Minister

Indonesia Ensures Hospital Preparedness amid Potential Spike in Omicron Cases

Nasional

Survei Seroprevalensi: 86,6% Masyarakat Memiliki Antibodi Covid-19

Ekonomi

KAI Daop 1 Jakarta Tolak Angkut 9.000 Calon Penumpang saat Nataru

Pendidikan

Cara Cek NISN dan NPSN untuk Registrasi Akun LTMPT

Internasional

Gara-Gara 3 Kasus Covid-19, Tiongkok Lockdown Hampir 1,2 Juta Warga Yuzhou

Otomotif

Ducati Superleggera V4 Rasa Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Olahraga

NBA: Atasi Heat, Warriors Mantap di Puncak Klasemen

Hiburan

Laura Anna Sempat Ingin Berikan Rp5 Juta per Bulan ke Gaga Muhammad, Ditolak

Teknologi

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider

Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

