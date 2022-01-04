114.5 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 549,536 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 166,653,867.
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 299 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,263,732.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 168 to 4,114,969.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 144,105.