Jokowi Pays Working Visit to Cirebon, Brebes

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) undertook a working visit to Cirebon City, West Java Province, and Brebes District, Central Java Province, Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat noted in a statement here, Wednesday.
The head of state took off from the Atang Sendjaja Air Force Base, Bogor District, aboard a Super Puma helicopter to the Cakrabhuwana Air Force Base, Cirebon City.
His entourage arrived at 8:10 a.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB).
They were greeted by West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, Commander of the III/Siliwangi Regional Military Command Major General Kunto Arief Wibowo, West Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General Suntana, as well as Commander of the Cakrabhuwana Air Force Base Lieutenant Colonel Ferrel Rigonald.
President Jokowi headed to the Harjamukti Market, Harjamukti Sub-district, Cirebon City, to offer several forms of social assistance to the local beneficiaries.
In addition to the market, he will conduct similar activities at Kanoman Market, Lemahwungkuk Sub-district, Cirebon City.
Furthermore, he is scheduled to review labor-intensive activities in Panjunan Village, Lemahwungkuk Sub-district, Cirebon City, and meet with the fishermen in Bandengan Village, Mundu Sub-district, Cirebon District.
After completing his agenda in West Java Province, the president will head to Central Java Province by car to hand over several forms of social assistance to the beneficiaries at Tanjung Market and Bulakamba Market, Brebes District.
In addition, he is scheduled to review and officiate the Kaligangsa Bridge at Brebes-Tegal Ring Road.
After inaugurating the bridge, the entourage will return to Bogor District aboard the Super Puma helicopter.
During the activity, Jokowi was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, Presidential Military Secretary Rear Marshal M. Tonny Harjono, Commander of the Presidential Security Guards Major General Tri Budi Utomo, as well as Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media at the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin.