Govt Extends PPKM outside Java-Bali until August 1: Minister

Jakarta: The government has extended the enforcement of community activity restrictions (PPKM) outside Java-Bali from July 5 to August 1, 2022, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said.
The decision was conveyed in a limited cabinet meeting held to evaluate the PPKM, which was chaired by President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Monday.
"Especially for PPKM outside Java-Bali, it will be extended from July 5 to August 1, which consists of 385 districts/cities at Level 1, and only one at Level 2, namely Sorong District, West Papua," Hartarto said in a press statement issued after the limited meeting.
The effective reproduction rate of COVID-19 outside Java-Bali currently stands at 1.11 in Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi; 1.08 in Sumatra; and 0.99 in Maluku and Papua.
The minister said that Java-Bali have still accounted for the majority, or 95 percent, of the national daily cases as of July 3.
"In terms of national 1,614 cases, Java-Bali still represents the majority or 95 percent, namely 1,579 cases, while outside Java-Bali (the figure stands at) 35 cases, or 4.07 percent," he informed.
The 7-day moving average of Indonesia's COVID-19 cases is relatively low compared to several countries in the world.
“The United States still has 16,034, then Australia with 32,116, India with 16,065, Singapore with 8,266, Malaysia with 2,384, Thailand with 2,278, and Indonesia with 1,138. This is a moving average," the coordinating minister noted.
While the number of daily cases has increased to 1,614 as of July 3, the figure is still below the positivity rate threshold of 5 percent set by the World Health Organization (WHO), he said.
According to data from the Task Force for COVID-19 Handling, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in the country from March 2020 till July 3 has reached 6,093,917.
Nationally, the daily cure rate is 1,606, bringing total recoveries to 5,920,249. Meanwhile, the total number of patients who have succumbed to COVID-19 has reached 156,749.
The COVID-19 Task Force has also pegged the number of active COVID-19 cases, or the number of patients still undergoing treatment and self-isolation, to 16,919 as of July 3.
According to Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria, the bed occupancy rate (BOR) at COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta has reached 14 percent.
"If we look at the data, the BOR has increased to 14 percent, in which, out of 3,732 beds readied, 504 have been occupied," he said at Jakarta City Hall here on July 2.
Meanwhile, the occupancy rate of beds in intensive care units (ICUs) at COVID-19 referral hospitals has also increased to around 11 percent, with 69 of the 621 available beds occupied.
According to Patria, the increase in the bed occupancy rate is in line with the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Jakarta.
"As of today, 1,255 (residents) have tested positive," he informed.
Regarding the increase in bed occupancy, he affirmed that the provincial government of Jakarta is ready to improve various infrastructures for COVID-19 handling.
"We will improve supporting facilities for handling COVID-19, such as laboratories, hospitals, and health workers," he said.