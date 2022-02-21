English  
The number was down by 297 compared to the previous day. (Photo: medcom.id)
3,718 People Self-Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 21 February 2022 16:59
Jakarta: As many as 3,718 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex was down by 297 compared to the previous day.
 
"There are 2,023 males and 1,695 females," the spokesman said here on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of patients who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta rose by 568 to 2,292 today.
 
"There are 1,680 males and 1,612females," he stated.
 
(WAH)
