Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 75 to 155,164. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 75 to 155,164. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 2,390 COVID-19 Cases, 75 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 April 2022 17:55
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,390 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,015,748.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 9,036 to 5,759,838.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 75 to 155,164.

Genomic Surveillance

The World Health Organization (WHO) is releasing a strategy to strengthen and scale up genomic surveillance around the world.
 
Genomic surveillance is the process of constantly monitoring pathogens and analyzing their genetic similarities and differences. 
 
It helps researchers, epidemiologists and public health officials to monitor the evolution of infectious diseases agents, alert on the spread of pathogens, and develop counter measures like vaccines.
 
The Global genomic surveillance strategy for pathogens with pandemic and epidemic potential 2022–2032 is not specific to a single pathogen or disease threat. 
 
It provides a high-level unifying framework to leverage existing capacities, address barriers and strengthen the use of genomic surveillance worldwide.
 
Data collected by WHO show that in March 2021, 54% of countries had this capacity. 
 
By January 2022, thanks to the major investments made during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number had increased to 68%.

 
(WAH)
