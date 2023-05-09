English  
Secretary General of the Ministry of Religion Nizar Ali. Photo: Media Center Haji 2023
Ministry of Religion Removes Overtaking Hajj Queue Policy

Windy Diah Indriantari • 09 May 2023 16:35
Jakarta: The Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) has abolished the quota for elderly pilgrims and mahram companions. The policy, which took effect this year, was taken in order to realise a just Hajj organisation.
 
"We have indeed had a policy change. Previously, the term used to have elderly companions and mahram companions, now it is abolished," said the Secretary General of the Ministry of Religion Nizar Ali when opening the 2023 Hajj Education Media Center, at Hotel 101 Urban Kebon Sirih, Jakarta, when quoted Tuesday, May 9 2023.
 
Nizar said the policy required all hajj portion holders to line up according to the order. No one else is allowed to overtake the line.

In terms of accompanying elderly pilgrims, Nizar emphasised that there are already thousands of haj officers. In addition to serving, all officers also have an obligation to help the elderly.
 
He gave an example of the amount of quota that is used if the elderly companion is still valid. For example, if the number of elderly people who go on pilgrimage is 67 thousand, then the number of pilgrims who depart will be 134 thousand because of the addition of a companion.
 
"The elderly congregation who are currently leaving, maybe there are families who have registered for about five years, then they can go forward to accompany the elderly. It's a pity for those who are standing in line, they are delayed again (departure) because they were overtaken," explained Nizar.
 
A similar condition also occurs for mahram companions. Namely, the opportunity to jump the line for married couples due to a number of conditions.
 
He gave an example of a woman who went on pilgrimage this year. The woman has a husband who gets a scheduled departure several years behind him.
 
However, the husband has fulfilled the companion requirements, namely that he has registered for the pilgrimage portion for five years. So, he can overtake the queue to accompany his wife to fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam.
 
"I have proposed the principle of justice but it was never approved, but the Minister of Religion (Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas) now agrees. I think it is very good because there is no need for a mahram anymore," said Nizar.
 
He emphasised that mahrams were only for religious reasons contained in the hadith. However, this hadith needs to be understood contextually, such as threats of crime.
 
"Women going to Hajj alone in the middle of the road can be raped," said Nizar.
 
Nizar said the current conditions were different. In fact, Saudi Arabia no longer requires women to be accompanied by a mahram to perform umrah.
 
"Now there is no need for mahrams. Women can go for Umrah on their own," said Nizar.
 
He conveyed that the waiting time for the pilgrimage depends on the region. On average, prospective hajj pilgrims have to queue 20-40 years after registering and getting the hajj portion number.
 
With such a long waiting time, more and more new pilgrims will depart. So it's no wonder that the majority of prospective Indonesian hajj pilgrims are dominated by the elderly. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

