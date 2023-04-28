Waste Handling Efforts in Jakarta, DLH Focuses on Developing the Bantargebang RDF Plant

Jakarta: The DKI Jakarta Environment Agency (DLH) said that it chose to focus on developing a refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant rather than an intermediate treatment facility (ITF). Both are programs for handling the accumulation of waste in the capital city.
"It was decided to focus on RDF (development) rather than ITF," said Jakarta DLH Head Asep Kuswanto at the DKI Jakarta City Hall, Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Asep explained his reason for being more focused on building the RDF plant in Bantargebang rather than the ITF in Sunter. One of them is that the construction of the ITF which is the responsibility of PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro) has not been completed.
Therefore, DLH, which is only authorized for monitoring and evaluation (monev), cannot do much about the ITF program. Meanwhile, the RDF plant, which is the responsibility of DLH, has been completed within 1.5 years.
In addition, the cost of building an RDF plant is relatively inexpensive. Then, the investment costs for the RDF plant are also said to be not too large.
"The products produced by RDF can be purchased by cement factories and PLN, so PLN and the PLTU can be used to be purchased by cement factories and PLN. Indirectly, the operations of the process can be financed," he explained
The waste processing capacity at the RDF plant in Bantargebang is 1,000 tons of old waste and 1,000 tons of new waste. The RDF can produce 700-750 tons of factory fuel per day.
On the one hand, PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro) has actually received regional equity participation (PMD) to build an ITF in Sunter, North Jakarta. The PMD allocated from DKI Jakarta's regional revenue and expenditure budget (APBD) for the 2023 fiscal year is IDR 577 billion. (Kevin Schreiber)