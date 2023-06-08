British Embassy Jakarta Celebrated King Charles III Birthday

Ambassador Jenkins said the coronation of King Charles III was an important moment for England. King Charles raised four themes that are very close to his heart, namely youth, diversity, community, and sustainability.
“Regarding the younger generation, we have sent almost 2,000 Indonesian students to England through our Chevening scholarship program. Through our scheme, for three consecutive years, England has become the most popular study destination for students funded by IISMA, a scholarship under the Ministry of Education and Culture," said Ambassador Jenkins, in Jakarta, Wednesday 7 June 2023.
Not to forget, the role of the British Council in Indonesia was also mentioned. According to Ambassador Jenkins, the British Council is doing an outstanding job in the fields of English, Education and Culture. This is marked by the fact that King Charles has been the Deputy Patron of the British Council since 1984.
"For the second theme, Indonesia is an extraordinary place in terms of diversity, given the extraordinary number of ethnicities, religions and languages, and how people live in harmony throughout the archipelago," he said.
“Support for diversity, inclusion and positive gender balance is key to our development and diplomacy efforts in Indonesia. The Digital Access Program, UK skills for Prosperity and the renewable energy partnership, MENTARI – are examples of what we are doing,” he said.
One of the themes that King Charles is close to is the field of sustainability and climate change. Indonesia has great power in the forestry sector. Indonesia has enormous potential for cheap, clean and reliable renewable energy.
“The UK is very proud of our support for the Indonesia Fair Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), which was launched during the G20, which will assist Indonesia in accelerating its energy transition, moving from fossil fuels to renewable energy,” said the Arsenal fan ambassador.
Relations between the two countries are not only limited by these four themes. Both parties want to increase trade and investment cooperation, and the UK, in the eyes of Ambassador Jenkins, is very proud to see that the value of British-Indonesian trade has increased by 33 percent last year.
The two countries see more investment between the two countries, particularly regarding future industries, including the use of minerals for new technologies and towards the electric vehicle industry in both countries.
The UK's determination to be more active in this key region can also be seen in its increasingly strong relationship with ASEAN. On behalf of Sarah Tiffin, British Ambassador to ASEAN, Ambassador Jenkins would also like to emphasize the importance of the UK's involvement as an ASEAN Dialogue Partner.
Not only a symbolic relationship, as Dialogue Partners, we know that ASEAN is very important for the economy, security and interests in an open, stable and prosperous international order. The Plan of Action implemented with ASEAN focuses on top priorities for the two countries in creating concrete results that can support ASEAN's ambitions to become a fast-growing, inclusive and sustainable economic region.
Indonesia's chair in ASEAN this year is a key moment for this work, and we look forward to developing this new partnership to support ASEAN's centrality, including as an 'Epicentrum of Growth'.
Last celebration"Maybe some of you already know that this will be my last King's Birthday Celebration in Indonesia," said Ambassador Jenkins.
“The last four years have been extraordinary for me. The pandemic has plagued us for nearly two years, as well as the brutal, illegal and unprovoked Russian invasion which violates some of the most fundamental principles of international law and the UN charter, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country, which disrupts the world economy," he said. he added.
“Despite the challenges, I am honored to be in this extraordinary country at a time when the UK and Indonesia see the need, as well as the opportunity, to become closer,” he explained.
Ambassador Jenkins added that he was very grateful to be able to work with Indonesian colleagues. This includes the excellent team at the Embassy, British Mission to ASEAN and the British Council – they have contributed greatly to our achievements over the past few years.
Much has also been done with British companies in Indonesia who are outstanding, representing some of the world's leading skills, technology and services that the UK has to offer.
"I know that the friendship between England and Indonesia will be even stronger under the leadership of the next British Ambassador and also the very inspiring leadership of the Indonesian people," concluded Ambassador Jenkins.