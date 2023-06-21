511 Human Trafficker Suspects Arrested, 1.582 Victims Saved

"Based on the number of suspects in the TIP case, there are 511 people," said the Head of Public Relations Division of the National Police, Kombes Nurul Azizah, to journalists, quoted on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Nurul detailed the TIP Task Force Bareskrim Polri and North Kalimantan (Kaltara) Regional Police arrested 22 suspects. Polda Aceh 3, Polda North Sumatra (North Sumatra) 44, Polda West Sumatra 4, Polda Riau 12, Polda Riau Islands 28, and Polda Jambi 11 suspects.
Then, Polda South Sumatra 9, Polda Bengkulu 5, Polda Bangka Belitung 2, Polda Lampung 9, Polda Banten 17, Polda Metro Jaya 12, Polda West Java 71, Polda Central Java 40. Then, Polda East Java 14, Polda DIY 7, Polda Bali 9, Polda NTB 18, Polda NTT 22.
Furthermore, Polda West Kalimantan 47, Polda Central Kalimantan 3, Polda East Kalimantan 34, Polda South Sulawesi 9, Polda West Sulawesi 10, Polda North Sulawesi 10. Finally, Polda Central Sulawesi 18, Polda Southeast Sulawesi 6, Polda Gorontalo 1, Polda Maluku 1, Polda North Maluku 1, Polda Papua 6 and Polda West Papua 6.
Nurul said that from the arrest of the 511 suspects, thousands of victims were saved. The victims were rescued by the TPPO Polda Task Force.
"Based on the number of victims of TIP, 1,582 people (saved)," said Nurul.
Nurul detailed the TPPO Bareskrim Polri and Kaltara Regional Police rescued 246 victims, the Aceh Police 3 victims, the North Sumatra Police 179 victims, the West Sumatra Police 11 victims, the Riau Police 62 victims, the Riau Islands Police 85 victims, the Jambi Police 13 victims, the South Sumatra Police 12 victims. Then, Bengkulu Police 5 victims, Babel Police 2 victims, Lampung Police 28 victims, Banten Police 21 victims, Polda Metro Jaya 61 victims.
Then, West Java Police 101 victims, Central Java Police 152 victims, East Java Police 79 victims, Yogyakarta Police 22 victims, Bali Police 32 victims, West Nusa Tenggara Police 33 victims, East Kalimantan Police 128 victims, West Kalimantan Police 160 victims, Central Java Police 4 victims, South Kalimantan Police 1 victim.
Furthermore, the East Kalimantan Police 40 victims, the South Sulawesi Regional Police 32 victims, the West Sulawesi Regional Police 8 victims, the Central Sulawesi Regional Police 27 victims, the Southeast Sulawesi Regional Police 5 victims, the Gorontalo Regional Police, the Maluku Regional Police and the North Maluku Regional Police each 1 victim, the Papua Regional Police 10 victims and the West Papua Regional Police 3 victims.
This disclosure was made based on 429 police reports that were submitted to the regional police. There were various modes of perpetrators, some of whom sent illegal migrant workers or domestic helpers (PRT) in 354 cases, ship crew (ABK) in 5 cases, commercial sex workers (PSK) in 102 cases and child exploitation in 21 cases.
This data is the accumulation of disclosures by the TIP TIP of the National Police and the Regional Police for the period 5-19 June 2023. This data is continuously updated. The reason is that the TIP Task Force is still continuing to enforce the law against traffickers in persons. Including, five dealers who are still being hunted. (Kevin Schreiber)