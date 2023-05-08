Anies Accuses the State Harassing the People if it Intervenes in Choosing Presidential Candidates

According to Anies, a modern democratic country is a country where the people hold full power, then entrust the authority for that power alternately every 5 years to the elected government.
“There is no power that is transferred and lost. That power remains and continues to be in the hands of the Indonesian people. What has shifted is the authority to exercise the power of the people," said Anies Baswedan at the Gelora Bung Karno Indoor Tennis Stadium (GBK) in Central Jakarta, Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Therefore, Anies asked the Indonesian people to choose to whom this authority will be given according to the track record, ideas and works of the presidential candidates. The people are asked not to be influenced by any party, including the government currently in office.
Meanwhile, Anies said that the state also should not intervene in determining presidential candidates. The reason is, this is a form of harassment against the Indonesian people.
"The people trust that the people will entrust that authority to those who have the right track record. If the state intervenes, it means that the state is harassing the Indonesian people," he continued.
Anies believes that the Indonesian people are already able to determine to whom power should be entrusted. The 2024 presidential candidate also invites the public to maintain this power for the future of the country.
“(The people) don't sell that power. Take care until later at TPS and until the calculation that this is not just a statistical calculation; this is my right to the future of the country,” said Anies.