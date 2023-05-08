English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Anies Baswedan. Photo: Candra Yuri Nuralam
Anies Baswedan. Photo: Candra Yuri Nuralam

Anies Accuses the State Harassing the People if it Intervenes in Choosing Presidential Candidates

Candra Yuri Nuralam • 08 May 2023 23:39
Jakarta: The presidential candidate of the Change for Unity Coalition Anies Baswedan emphasised that there should be no intervention from the government in determining the next presidential candidate. If this happens, then the state has abused its people.
 
According to Anies, a modern democratic country is a country where the people hold full power, then entrust the authority for that power alternately every 5 years to the elected government.
 
“There is no power that is transferred and lost. That power remains and continues to be in the hands of the Indonesian people. What has shifted is the authority to exercise the power of the people," said Anies Baswedan at the Gelora Bung Karno Indoor Tennis Stadium (GBK) in Central Jakarta, Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Therefore, Anies asked the Indonesian people to choose to whom this authority will be given according to the track record, ideas and works of the presidential candidates. The people are asked not to be influenced by any party, including the government currently in office.
 
Meanwhile, Anies said that the state also should not intervene in determining presidential candidates. The reason is, this is a form of harassment against the Indonesian people.
 
"The people trust that the people will entrust that authority to those who have the right track record. If the state intervenes, it means that the state is harassing the Indonesian people," he continued.
  
Anies believes that the Indonesian people are already able to determine to whom power should be entrusted. The 2024 presidential candidate also invites the public to maintain this power for the future of the country.
 
“(The people) don't sell that power. Take care until later at TPS and until the calculation that this is not just a statistical calculation; this is my right to the future of the country,” said Anies.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Anies Baswedan: Photo: Metro TV

Anies Views Jokowi should not be Allowed to Participate in Deciding a Presidential Candidate

Surya Paloh: Dianggap Underdog juga Menguntungkan

Saur Hutabarat: Jokowi Berbulan-bulan Siapkan Penerus Bukan Pengganti

BACA JUGA
KPK Warns Residents Against Money Politics during Elections, Here's the Reason

KPK Warns Residents Against Money Politics during Elections, Here's the Reason

English
KPK
Anies Views Jokowi should not be Allowed to Participate in Deciding a Presidential Candidate

Anies Views Jokowi should not be Allowed to Participate in Deciding a Presidential Candidate

English
anies baswedan
Airlangga Responds to the Possibility of a Merging of Golkar to the PKB-Gerindra Coalition

Airlangga Responds to the Possibility of a Merging of Golkar to the PKB-Gerindra Coalition

English
Airlangga Hartarto
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Klasemen Sementara Medali SEA Games 2023: Indonesia Posisi 4, Thailand dan Vietnam Saling Gusur
Olahraga

Klasemen Sementara Medali SEA Games 2023: Indonesia Posisi 4, Thailand dan Vietnam Saling Gusur

Iring-iringan Bantuan Kemanusiaan Ditembaki di Myanmar, 2 Diplomat RI Aman dan Selamat
Internasional

Iring-iringan Bantuan Kemanusiaan Ditembaki di Myanmar, 2 Diplomat RI Aman dan Selamat

Ekonomi Indonesia Membaik di Awal Tahun, Tapi IHSG Kok Masih Loyo?
Ekonomi

Ekonomi Indonesia Membaik di Awal Tahun, Tapi IHSG Kok Masih Loyo?

Bengkel-Bengkel Konversi Motor Listrik Harus Diawasi Ketat
Otomotif

Bengkel-Bengkel Konversi Motor Listrik Harus Diawasi Ketat

Yura Yunita Siap Menggelar Konser Tunggal
Hiburan

Yura Yunita Siap Menggelar Konser Tunggal "Pertunjukan Tutur Batin", Ini Harga Tiketnya

Korban Meninggal Bus Terperosok ke Sungai Guci Tegal Jadi 2 Orang
Nasional

Korban Meninggal Bus Terperosok ke Sungai Guci Tegal Jadi 2 Orang

UTBK-SNBT 2023 Diikuti 803.853 Peserta, Ketua SNPMB Ungkap Tesnya
Pendidikan

UTBK-SNBT 2023 Diikuti 803.853 Peserta, Ketua SNPMB Ungkap Tesnya

Live Streaming Tonton dan Dukung Timnas Valorant Indonesia di SEA Games 2023, Hari Ini!
Teknologi

Live Streaming Tonton dan Dukung Timnas Valorant Indonesia di SEA Games 2023, Hari Ini!

Mudah! Begini Cara Hemat Listrik di Rumah
Properti

Mudah! Begini Cara Hemat Listrik di Rumah

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!